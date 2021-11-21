Mike Tindall went out for Nando's while Zara was in labour

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall. Photo / Getty Images

Mike Tindall infuriated his wife Zara when he went out for dinner while she was in labour.

The 43-year-old sportsman - who has Mia, 7, Lena, three, and Lucas, 7 months with his spouse - recalled how he "got hungry" while waiting for her to give birth to their eldest daughter, so left the equestrian's side in order to go to Nando's, but he admitted Zara wasn't impressed by his decision.

Speaking to his fellow panellists on a special Loose Man show on Friday, he said: "So the first one, Zara had quite a long labour and I got hungry so I went to get a Nando's.

"That didn't go down well."

Mike shared the story when the panel - which also featured Vernon Kay, Iain Sterling and Ore Oduba - were discussing whether or not dads "deserved" a "baby stag" ahead of becoming fathers.

And the rugby player admitted he didn't expect it would have been something welcomed by his wife, who is the daughter of Princess Anne and her ex-husband Captain Mark Phillips.

He laughed: "Imagine just saying, 'Oh by the way, I'm heading off, probably going to St Tropez just for the weekend.

"Just at their hormonal high - hormonal best, you know."

Amid the rise in popularity of the "baby stag", Iain - whose wife Laura Whitmore gave birth to their daughter earlier this year - admitted he would have found it helpful to have had an event where he could share the "stresses" fathers-to-be experience.

He said: "It would be nice to be down the pub talking to your mates about what you're finding difficult about the pregnancy, even if it is categorically easy for a man."

But Ore - who has son Roman, three, and daughter Genie, four weeks, with wife Portia - felt stepping into parenthood was a milestone that couples should celebrate together.

He said: "My wife discussed going on a baby moon, and I think doing it together, I think that's probably the much better way to kickstart this new chapter in your lives."