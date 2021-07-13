Mike Tindall breaks up fight between England football fans at Euro 2020 final

The former rugby star got in between fans fighting over stadium seats. Photo / Getty Images

The Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall had to clean blood off a Wembley Stadium seat when her husband Mike got in between two England fans during a fight.

Zara, 40, was seen cleaning up the mess with a handkerchief from her handbag just before the Euro 2020 final match kicked off, reports the Sun.

Former rugby star Mike Tindall, 42, got involved when a spectator was punched and had his nose broken.

A witness told the Sun that things got "heated" near where the Tindalls were standing.

"Two fans ended up in a punch-up and Mike had to step in to save the day.

"He stood between them and pulled them apart before stewards could get them under control.

"Unfortunately some blood ended up near Zara and she had to use a tissue to mop it up.

"It was absolute mayhem. Wembley were very lucky Mike was able to take control of the chaos."

The Tindalls, who recently welcomed their third baby, were two of 60,000 fans flocking to Wembley for the final match. Their cousin Prince William also attended with Kate and Prince George.

Mike and Zara Tindall got in the way of brawling football fans at the match. Photo / Getty Images

The source of the drama came to light when fans without tickets breached security to get into the stadium.

Football fans pushed over barricades as police officers tried to stop them breaking in. Security then removed those who made it inside.

Then just minutes before the England team took to the field against Italy, a brawl broke out among several fans.

A fan was kicked to the ground and a young boy took a punch during the chaos.

The stadium confirmed there had been an "incident" with a "small group of people".