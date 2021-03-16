Michelle Obama weighs in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal family feud

Former first lady Michelle Obama says she hopes Meghan Markle and Prince Harry can reconcile with the British royal family. Photo / Getty Images

Former US first lady Michelle Obama has spoken out on her wishes for Harry and Meghan and their relationship with the royal family, following the couple's bombshell TV interview last week.

"My hope is that, when I think about what they're going through, I think about the importance of family, and I just pray that there is forgiveness, and there is clarity and love and resolve at some point in time," Obama told Access Hollywood.

"Because there's nothing more important than family," Obama said.

Harry and Meghan rocked the palace when they told interviewer Oprah Winfrey that a royal expressed "concerns'' about how dark their son Archie's skin would be, given that the Duchess is biracial.

Many say the allegations demonstrate the need for change inside a palace that hasn't kept pace with the #MeToo and Black Lives Matter movements, but others criticised Harry and Meghan for dropping their bombshell while Harry's 99-year-old grandfather, Prince Philip, remains hospitalised in London after a heart procedure.

The couple also dished on everyone from sister-in-law Kate Middleton – who Meghan said once made her cry – to Harry's dad, Prince Charles.

Obama is a longtime supporter of Meghan, calling her "my friend" and "a thoughtful leader" in an Instagram post in 2019.

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama are greeted by Prince Harry, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge. Photo / Getty Images

Following the bombshell interview, Buckingham Palace released a statement on behalf of the Queen in reaction to the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes' comments.

It said: "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan".

The royal family said it would be addressing in private Prince Harry and Meghan's accusations that there were concerns around how dark their children's skin would be.

"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately."

The Queen finished by saying she would always love her grandson, his wife and her great-grandson.

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved family members."