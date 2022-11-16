Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
Lifestyle

Michelle Obama: 'Our hurts become our fears. Our fears become our limits'

10 minutes to read

In a New Zealand-Canvas exclusive for New Zealand Q and A, plus an edited extract from her new book, Michelle Obama talks about navigating her own truth in a world of uncertainty.

What was your The Light We Carry following your memoir, Becoming?

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.