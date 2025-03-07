Malcolm Davies was 61 when he died of a heart attack. Photo / Woman's Day

Dad, Malcolm Davies, was just 61 when he died of a heart attack. It’s an understatement to say it was a shock. He had only just retired from playing touch rugby after 40 years, so we all thought he was still full of energy. As Poppa to our kids and their five cousins, he had just bought a boat so he could start taking them out on fishing trips.

As it turned out, he never even got to see my son start school this year. I’m just so thankful Busby, 5, knows that his Poppa got to see him perform in his very first school production with his kindy a few months before.

Caspar and I had to go along to the production dressed to the nines because we were having to go straight afterwards to the NZ TV Awards ceremony. But we felt reassured knowing Busby was excited that Poppa would be there to congratulate him at the end of his performance.

For clarity, I should explain here that technically Malcolm was my stepdad – coming into my life when I was just 3 and treating me as his own ever since. He never offered any explanation other than I was his daughter, so many only learned at his funeral that we weren’t biologically related.

Sadly, our family was too well versed in organising that funeral, having also lost our Grandpa, Jack Davies (Malcolm’s dad), only four months earlier. So the start of 2025 really put 2024 into perspective.

It has been just over a year since Melissa had to announce AM's closure on air. Photo / Emily Chalk

Losing my dad and losing my job don’t even belong in the same sentence. Dad was one of the many people I turned to for advice in the months following the decision by Warner Bros Discovery to stop producing news and AM, which I was co-hosting with Lloyd Burr.

It has been just over a year now since we had to make that announcement on air and I’m still stopped on a regular basis by kind people telling me they miss the show.

I do too. What I miss most is that sense of community that we were able to build beaming into people’s homes every morning. Connecting and having conversations with people all over New Zealand, who we might not have otherwise heard about.

But in saying that, even amongst the initial sadness of the closure, there was much to be grateful for.

Our AM team is tight-knit and we keep in touch regularly, whether it’s a pool party at Nicky Styris’ or as the ultimate hype squad on group chat whenever someone has done something to celebrate.

Of course, I’d be lying if I said it’s been sunshine and roses every day. There were moments, especially in the early days, where I had to plaster on a smile to mask a bit of a crisis in confidence.

In her soul-searching, Melissa turned to family, friends and some mentors who reached out. Photo / Emily Chalk

Having worked in broadcasting for two decades, I was doing my dream job. I didn’t want to have to walk away from that for anything less than something I felt equally enthusiastic and excited about.

In my soul-searching, I turned to family, friends and some mentors who reached out, very generously giving me the pep talks I needed.

What I came to realise is that I absolutely loved that part of my television journalism career, which spanned just over 20 years at both TVNZ, then Three. I’ll always be grateful for the privilege of reporting on some of the biggest moments in world history.

But I also have a passion project I have wanted to pursue and, in many ways, the timing to push me out of my comfort zone was just right.

As a journalist, the stories of our declining literacy rates were constant. I developed a keen interest in researching the way literacy was being taught in our schools and with a then-4-year-old at home begging me to help him read, I had a personal reason for wanting to know what to do at home that would help and not hinder what teachers do at school.

There has been so much focus and pressure on teachers to deliver a new “structured approach” to teaching the new literacy and maths curriculum this year. I know how hard teachers are working on this because I’ve been taking part in some of the courses they’re doing.

I also know there’s a whole community of parents, grandparents and caregivers who care so much about their children’s education, and are their greatest advocates.

So I’m launching School Shorts. Shorts – as in bite-sized video and social media content – to arm families with practical advice for learning. Not sit-down homework, but simple things like games and conversations that can help children reach their full potential.

Melissa's goal for her new venture is for it to evolve into something that could really make a difference. Photo / Emily Chalk

In the School Shorts podcast, I’ll be talking with educators around the world and parents like Gemma McCaw, who is a wonderful advocate for reading and connection.

My goal would be for this to evolve into something that could really make a difference in the equity challenges that exist across education. Only six countries globally have a worse rating than us when it comes to the gap that exists between socioeconomic groups.

It’s all launching this March, but it’s been months and months of research and planning. Please do follow @schoolshortsnz and let me know what you think!

Dad was a wonderful sounding board for me, especially when it came to the development of the School Shorts graphics, with his experience in the label-making industry.

I know he was proud of me taking the leap into something I hadn’t done before, but I’d have loved him to see it all roll out.

Years of working to news deadlines means I thrive on being busy and stop doesn’t really exist in my vocabulary, even when I’m on holiday. But there were days after dad’s death when I experienced a heavy fog that prevented me from being very productive.

I pushed back the School Shorts launch date to give myself some space and, in the hardest moments, even considered if I should just park it for now.

But I constantly think back to his message, sent just hours before he died. “Let’s all thrive in 25″.

And so I’m determined to do just that for myself and my family. After all, I have so much to be thankful for and so much to look forward to.

Visit schoolshorts.com and @schoolshortsnz for more.

Hair and makeup: Shari Worsley. Styling: Lulu Wilcox. Melissa wears Caitlin Crisp, Ledore. Caspar wears AS Colour. Kids wear Farmers.