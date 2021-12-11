Melanoma: The deadly truth behind Sydney's man's 'backpack mark'

At first, Sydney filmmaker Cameron Watt, 36, thought the "mark" on his collarbone was caused by his backpack. Photo / Supplied

At first, a Sydney man thought the "mark" on his collarbone was caused by his backpack – until a doctor revealed what it really was.

Sydney filmmaker Cameron Watt often carries a backpack on his shoulders filled with his heavy work gear.

On closer inspection, he realised it was actually a mole and that it looked very different to the others on his body. Photo / Supplied

So, when he discovered a mark on his collarbone, he just put it down to the chaffing caused by his bag.

However, upon closer inspection, he noticed the "mark" was in fact a mole that looked particularly different compared to other moles on his body.

"It had blood on the surface and looked suspicious," Cameron told news.com.au.

"Each day that went by I noticed more blood splotches and just thought, 'okay this is weird.'"

He said his decision to have it looked at by his local GP ultimately "saved his life" after it was revealed he had stage 1 melanoma. Photo / Supplied

Cameron, who discovered the lump six months ago in the peak of Sydney's second lockdown, immediately made an appointment to see his GP.

However, because of restrictions, the 36-year-old said it was relatively difficult to get an appointment, but was glad he pushed for it as it ultimately "saved his life".

"Don't get me wrong, the admin staff were lovely and helpful, but I had to really plead my case," Cameron said.

"My doctor was also proud and happy I came in. He said especially during lockdown, a lot of people weren't coming in for skin checks."

Cameron's GP then took a biopsy and sent it off to sampling, and one week later it was revealed he had stage 1 melanoma.

"I had already emotionally and mentally prepared myself it would be some form of cancer," the filmmaker said.

Cameron had the growth removed completely within two weeks of his diagnosis. Photo / Supplied

He was given three options – laser treatment, chemotherapy cream ointment, or cut out the growth completely – and he opted for the third, having it removed within two weeks of his diagnosis.

Cameron said he could have easily shrugged it off as nothing but a scratch, but because of his involvement in charity organisation Skin Check Champions, he was able to spot the "warning signs".

"One of the things I've learned to look out for is if a mole looks weird, or changes in shape. And I did know the ones with blood are a warning sign."

"Absolutely 200 per cent it saved my life – knowing what I know about melanoma."

Cameron now has to have regular professional skin checks with a specialist and is even more conscious of noticing any spots/moles that change or appear.

He is also encouraging others to get skin checks.

"Your life is depending on it. That's the reality about it," he said.

According to new research conducted by leading Australian life insurer TAL, 39 per cent of Victorians and 34 per cent of those from NSW have not prioritised their skin health this year because of the pandemic – compared with West Australians (21 per cent) and Queenslanders (22 per cent).

"People from those states that were significantly locked down, said they spent remarkably less time outdoors which could lead to a false sense of confidence when it comes to the need to regularly self-check," TAL general manager of health services Dr Priya Chagan said about the findings in the sixth annual SpotChecker Australian Skin Safety Report.

At a national level, however, the number of Australians who have never had a professional skin check has continued to reduce, from 39 per cent in 2017 down to 35 per cent in 2020, and again to 29 per cent in 2021.

Chagan said while Australians have the right intentions when it comes to skin safety, not enough are taking real steps towards preventing or reducing the impact of skin cancer.

"Skin cancer does not discriminate and can develop over time whether you spend little or no time in the sun," she said.

"Covid-19 exacerbated the existing concern of people not self-checking or getting professional skin checks regularly enough, so we are calling on all Australians to re-engage with skin safety this summer to ensure they identify any unusual spots early and maximise the likelihood of successful treatment."

Australia and New Zealand have the highest rates of melanoma in the world. More than 13,000 people are diagnosed with melanoma in Australia every year, the Cancer Council states.