Lip filler nightmare before Christmas: Woman left looking like 'Grinch' characters

Woman's extreme swelling after receiving lip-filler. Video / @briana507 via TikTok

A woman who went in for a bit of a boost to her appearance for the festive season has revealed she's been left with an unfortunate outcome from her lip filler treatment.

According to The Sun, a woman known as "Briana", 22, from the US, shared her horror results to TikTok:

"You guys I just got lip filler and it's so f*****g swollen, is this bad?" she asks in a video which has since gone viral, attracting 1.5 million views to her TikTok account 'brianagarabet'.

Briana's video went viral, attracting 1.5 million views. Photo / TikTok

Briana films herself turning her head to reveal the extent of her swollen top lip and viewers suggest her protruding mouth has made her look like characters from Christmas film The Grinch.

"Giving Grinch for Christmas," one person commented. Another wrote: "Cindy Lou Who", referring to the character of the little girl who invites The Grinch to join in Christmas festivities in the fantastical town of Whoville.

A third commented: "Welcome to Whoville."

Many TikTok users were concerned by the state of Briana's lips.

One person said: "I don't think that's how it's supposed to look" while another told her: "You need to call the clinic first thing in the morning."

A third commented: "That's not right."

However, some followers who claimed to have had lip filler before were quick to reassure Briana her swollen top lip was "normal".

While one user shared their "top lip was so small and blew up exactly like that for the first few days but it gets better ..." another commented: "This is normal. Everyone commenting has clearly never had filler. Everyone swells differently. Mine were worse."

Briana went on to share a follow-up video revealing she was "A-okay" and that she'd had a similar result in the past with filler.

"This has actually happened to me before and I talked to my doctor and he said it was fine and I wasn't having an allergic reaction or anything.

"I just get really swollen. I appreciate all the concern though, I'm fine.

"It's still a little swollen today, but it's for the most part healed. I just thought I looked hilarious and thought I would share with you guys."