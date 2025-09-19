Melania’s disappearing act? US First Lady hides under hat in best photos from Trump’s UK visit

While Melania Trump’s fashion is often the centre of attention, the US First Lady seemingly disappeared into the background behind her wide-brimmed purple hat as she viewed items with her husband and the King and Queen at Windsor Castle.
Images of President Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein were projected onto the walls of Windsor Castle Tuesday and activists unfurled a banner on the lawn Monday as the UK prepared for Trump's state visit.
There was indeed plenty of pomp and circumstance throughout the visit, with the British royal family pulling out all the stops for the Trumps.
Trump inspected the Guard of Honour at Windsor Castle after a ride-along in a carriage procession through the estate.
A sartorial affair
Fashion is always a talking point at royal and political events – and this one was no exception.
The Princess of Wales and the US First Lady were spotted stepping out in matching Ralph Lauren outfits. Whether it was co-ordinated effort to show unity or a mere coincidence, we may never know.
But Melania left some questioning her outfit choice for the Royal Banquet when she stepped out in a bright yellow off-the-shoulder Carolina Herrera gown. Some royal fans deemed it less than appropriate for a guest of honour at a white-tie banquet.
“That yellow dress on anyone ... could not be more inappropriate. It’s a state dinner not a night club. So embarrassing,” one person wrote in the comments of the photo shared by The Royal Family on Instagram.