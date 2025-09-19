Melania’s disappearing act? US First Lady hides under hat in best photos from Trump’s UK visit

Where's Melania? The US First Lady hides behind her hat as her husband Donald Trump, King Charles and Queen Camilla view items on display during a visit to the Royal Collection exhibition at Windsor Castle. Photo / Getty Images

While Melania Trump’s fashion is often the centre of attention, the US First Lady seemingly disappeared into the background behind her wide-brimmed purple hat as she viewed items with her husband and the King and Queen at Windsor Castle.

The internet had a field day.

Melania really lights up a room. Like a lamp. With no bulb. pic.twitter.com/XKHcsypbPc — Greta (@GretaGrace20) September 18, 2025

Has Melania joined witness protection? pic.twitter.com/mhrE6bNTdt — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) September 17, 2025

She matched her headwear with a grey Dior suit. The hat dwarfed the burgundy headpiece worn by Catherine, Princess of Wales.

Catherine and William also joined the Trumps - and the hat. Photo / Getty Images

The powerful men get acquainted on day two of the visit. Photo / Getty Images

Trump and the ‘beautiful’ Princess

A candid moment was caught between the Princess of Wales and Trump as King Charles gave a speech during the state banquet at Windsor Castle.

What the Princess was thinking about only she will know – but that hasn’t stopped social media from speculating.

Donald Trump and the Princess of Wales share a look at the state banquet at Windsor Castle. Photo / Getty Images

Earlier, Trump appeared to call the Princess “beautiful” as he arrived in Britain.

Marine One delivered the President to Windsor Castle, where he was greeted by Prince William and Catherine.

Trump was accompanied by Melania, with both couples exchanging words before starting the day’s events.

The US President meets the Princess of Wales. Photo / Getty Images

The Independent reported that Trump told the Princess, “You’re so beautiful, so beautiful”, as he shook her hand.

He greeted Prince William with similar warmth, referring to him as “my friend”.

‘Deny Trump’

While the British royal family rolled out the red carpet, the country was not united in that sentiment.

Protesters took to the streets, many in orange face paint, to express their displeasure at the unwelcome visitor.

Anti-Trump demonstrators stage a protest during the visit. Photo / Getty Images

Demonstrators take part in a protest march through central London against Donald Trump. Photo / Getty Images

A Stop Trump Coalition protest in Edinburgh, on day two of the US President's second state visit to the UK. Photo / Getty Images

Images of the US President and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were projected on to Windsor Castle.

Four men have been arrested on suspicion of “malicious communications following a public stunt in Windsor” and are in custody, Thames Valley police said.

Images of President Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein were projected onto the walls of Windsor Castle Tuesday and activists unfurled a banner on the lawn Monday as the UK prepared for Trump's state visit.



Four people were arrested following the projections, police said. pic.twitter.com/7VFQeiZ92T — The Associated Press (@AP) September 17, 2025

Watch as police confiscate and advertising van displaying an image of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein 👇



Journalists on the scene were reportedly held and questioned for 30 minutes whilst the van, operated by campaign group People vs Elon, was driven away pic.twitter.com/6jjDlcDu0B — The National (@ScotNational) September 17, 2025

Pomp and circumstance

There was indeed plenty of pomp and circumstance throughout the visit, with the British royal family pulling out all the stops for the Trumps.

Donald Trump and King Charles review the Guard of Honour after the arrival at Windsor Castle on day two of Trump's visit. Photo / Getty Image

The pair talk with a Coldstream Guardsman. Photo / AFP

The Trumps and the royals inspect the Guard of Honour. Photo / Getty Images

Trump inspected the Guard of Honour at Windsor Castle after a ride-along in a carriage procession through the estate.

Charles and Trump shared a carriage during a procession through Windsor Castle. Photo / Getty Images

Melania and Donald Trump, King Charles and Queen Camilla watch the Red Arrows, the Royal Air Force display team, during a Beating Retreat Ceremony. Photo / Getty Images

A sartorial affair

The Princess (left) and Melania Trump toured the grounds of Frogmore Cottage, where they met members of the Scouts' Squirrels programme. Photo / Getty Images

Fashion is always a talking point at royal and political events – and this one was no exception.

The Princess of Wales and the US First Lady were spotted stepping out in matching Ralph Lauren outfits. Whether it was co-ordinated effort to show unity or a mere coincidence, we may never know.

Donald Trump, King Charles, Queen Camilla and Melania Trump make their way to the state banquet at Windsor Castle. Photo / Getty Images

But Melania left some questioning her outfit choice for the Royal Banquet when she stepped out in a bright yellow off-the-shoulder Carolina Herrera gown. Some royal fans deemed it less than appropriate for a guest of honour at a white-tie banquet.

“That yellow dress on anyone ... could not be more inappropriate. It’s a state dinner not a night club. So embarrassing,” one person wrote in the comments of the photo shared by The Royal Family on Instagram.

“Off shoulder at a state dinner??? WTF? Didn’t they get a briefing???” someone else questioned.

The Prince and Princess of Wales walk into the state banquet at Windsor Castle. Photo / Getty Images

Melania Trump joined the Queen in a tour of Queen Mary’s Dolls’ House and the Royal Library. Photo / Getty Images

Meeting with Keir Starmer

After their royal engagements, the Trumps met British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Lady Victoria Starmer at the Prime Minister’s country residence in Chequers.

Deals were signed, hands were shaken, and the four even had time to watch Army parachuters.