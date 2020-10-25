Meghan's pal Jessica Mulroney's cryptic post about '***holes we thought were friends'

Meghan Markle and Jessica Mulroney attend the Instagram Dinner held at the MARS Discovery District on May 31, 2016 in Toronto, Canada. Photo / Getty Images

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's best friend Jessica Mulroney has surprised followers with a cryptic post on Instagram about her "true friends".

The two former best friends are said to have ended their friendship after Mulroney's controversial Black Lives Matter comments in June.

Yesterday, the celebrity stylist took to Instagram to post a cryptic message.

"Thank you to our true friends for sticking by us. We could never have made it without you," she wrote.

"Silver lining: we finally know the ***holes who we thought were our friends. Best gift we could have ever been given."

Many of Mulroney's followers assumed the post was a stab at the Duchess of Sussex.

However, many sources have told media that Meghan has privately stood by Mulroney through the controversy.

"Jess may have made an egregious mistake, but that doesn't mean she's racist," a friend told the Daily Mail.

"Meghan has stood by her privately and they've talked a lot. Jess was loyal to Meghan for many, many years. There was no way that Meg would let her down."

A source says Mulroney is still struggling with the fallout of her comments in June.

"She keeps saying she wants to quit social media but can't help writing back to some people, telling them they haven't heard the full story," a friend said.

"It's only a matter of time before she spills all online or in an interview on what really happened, and she won't hold back."

Mulroney lost her job on ABC's Good Morning America, as well as numerous fashion deals, as a result of the scandal.