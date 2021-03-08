Meghan offers the first glimpse of Archie in months with adorable beach photos

Oprah Winfrey's interview with Harry and Meghan, which aired in the US this afternoon (US time), offered a rare glimpse into the life of the couple.

Viewers got to have a look at the family's chicken coop, which includes "Archie's Chick Inn", for hens rescued from a factory farm.

They also got to catch a rare glimpse into Archie - the first in months - with new photos showing baby Archie is now a toddler, looking cheekier than ever.

The first glimpse of Archie in months. Photo / CBS

The black and white shots released by the couple to CBS show mum, dad and son playing on the beach.

Harry spoke of his happiness, finding out they are going to give Archie a baby sister this year, and also described how safe and free he feels, leaving his California home to take Archie for bike rides now, a simple pleasure he never got to experience himself as a child, growing up as part of the royal family.

The first glimpse of Archie in months. Photo / CBS

They also said Archie is "on a roll" when it comes to learning new words. He's loving the word "hydrate" lately and, according to his parents, tells everyone who leaves the house to "drive safe".

In the explosive interview, the couple revealed the palace changed the rules so that their son would not get a royal title and they were also told Archie would not have any security.

Meghan also revealed there were conversations about just "how brown" their baby's skin would be.

"I can give you an honest answer. In those months when I was pregnant, all around this same time, so we have in tandem the conversation of he won't be given security, he's not going to be given a title, and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin is going to be when he's born," she told Oprah.

The couple during their 'tell-all' interview with Oprah. Photo / CBS

Oprah is momentarily speechless. "What? What? Who is having that conversation with you?"

Meghan and Harry both refused to reveal who they had that conversation with, saying it would be "very damaging" to that person.

According to Meghan, it's safe to assume the concern among some royals was her mixed race child could be "too dark".

"That conversation I'm never going to share," Harry said. "I was shocked."

"The idea of our son not being safe, and the idea of the first member of colour in this family not being titled in the same way that other grandchildren would be – you know the other piece of that is this convention is that when you're the grandchild of the monarch (when Prince Charles becomes King), automatically Archie and our next baby would become prince or princess… It's not their right to take it away… They wanted to change that convention, for Archie. I mean, why?" Meghan added.

Despite that, the couple say they have found happiness and are looking forward to becoming a family of four.

Meghan also said they are not looking to grow the family after the birth of their daughter.

"Two it is," she told Oprah.

• CBS presents Oprah with Meghan and Harry will broadcast on Three on Tuesday, March 9, at 7.30pm.