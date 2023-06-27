Meghan Markle's early CV has revealed several of her first acting roles as well as her "special skills". Photo / AP

She’s recently appeared on her own Netflix documentary alongside Prince Harry and hosted her own podcast, Archetypes.

But following the news Spotify has axed Meghan Markle’s podcast, and as Netflix puts pressure on the Sussexes to produce more content, a reminder of her early career has resurfaced online.

Meghan Markle’s acting CV has been shared on social media, giving some insight into her early working life before her big break on Suits.

An undated acting resume belonging to Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex.

The undated resume appeared in a Facebook post from someone who worked as an agent but struggled to get Meghan hired because she had “just a few credits” to her name.

“I had the pleasure to meet the lovely Meghan Markle several times as an agent,” they shared, adding that they “really had an instinct about her - so much that I had her headshot/resume and cell on file”.

The CV details many of the minor roles Meghan took on before landing Suits, including the part of Natalie ‘Hot Chick’ in the 2005 Ashton Kutcher rom-com A Lot Like Love, as well as an appearance on two episodes of General Hospital and a role on legal drama Century City.

It also lists her height and weight at the time, her hair and eye colour, and her many theatre roles, including in Annie and Into The Woods. It’s estimated she would have been around 24 years old when the resume was written.

Her special skills listed on the resume include, “Fluent in Spanish, French proficiency, dialects (Southern, French, Spanish, Argentine), kickboxing, tap dance, ballet, jazz dance, musical theatre”.

Meghan Markle appeared as Rachel Zane in US legal drama 'Suits' from 2011 to 2018.

According to her CV, she also received professional coaching in the areas of television and film, theatrical training, musical comedy and voice training.

But it wasn’t until 2011 that her big break came along when she was offered the role of Rachel Zane on Suits, and went on to appear on 108 episodes of the series, which aired until 2018.

While starring in the series, she also appeared in the films Random Encounters and Anti-Social, among others, and started her lifestyle website The Tig.

But when she and Prince Harry announced their engagement, Meghan confirmed she would quit acting to focus on her new role as a working royal, despite the Queen telling her she could continue acting if she liked, according to Princess Diana’s biographer Andrew Morton.

Morton claimed that both Harry and Meghan were told they could “go wherever they pleased”.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement in 2017. Photo / AP

Meghan told the BBC in her joint interview with Harry after their engagement that she was happy to end her pursuit of acting.

“What’s been really exciting, as we talk about this as the transition out of my career, is that the causes that have been very important to me, I can focus even more energy on,” she said at the time.

“You realize that as you have access, or a voice that people are willing to listen to, [it comes with] a lot of responsibility, which I take seriously.

“I don’t see it as giving anything up. I just see it as a change. It’s a new chapter. And keep in mind, I’ve been working on my show for seven years. We were very fortunate to have that sort of longevity on a series.”

She added that once she hit the 100th episode of Suits, she “thought, ‘I have ticked this box’”.

“And I feel really proud of the work we’ve done there, and now it’s time to work as a team with [Harry].”