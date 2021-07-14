Meghan Markle's friend Priyanka Chopra 'snubs' William and Kate at Wimbledon

Actress Priyanka Chopra is one of Meghan Markle's close friends. Photo / Getty Images

Meghan Markle's close friend, actress Priyanka Chopra, did not react with applause when Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived at Wimbledon on the weekend.

Chopra, who is married to Nick Jonas, was seen on camera fixing her scarf as the royals entered their box amid clapping, reports the Sun.

And royal fans quickly jumped on the idea that she was "ignoring" William and Kate after claims Meghan has made about how she was treated by the royal family.

Meghan had told Oprah Winfrey that Kate made her cry over the bridesmaid dresses at her wedding and shared that "conversations" were had among the royals about the colour of her child Archie's skin.

It's possible that Chopra didn't see the couple coming in, but fans were quick to claim it was a snub.

"The way Priyanka did not even look in their direction is enough for me," one said.

Another added: "She totally ignored them. I would do the same if my friend was mistreated", while a third commented: "I would ignore them as well."

The footage was taken at the Wimbledon women's final between Australia's Ash Barty and Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic.

Chopra, along with a friend, was sitting a few rows behind the royals.

The two women became friends back in 2016 after meeting at an ELLE Women in Television dinner and have supported each other through the years. Chopra was a celebrity guest at Meghan's wedding to Prince Harry in 2018.

When the Duchess of Sussex was chosen to be one of Time's Most Influential People of 2018, Chopra wrote a profile of her friend.

In the piece, the actress predicted that Meghan would be a "princess for the people" and declared her "a relatable young woman with her heart and mind in the right place".

Chopra reportedly snubbed William and Kate during the match. Photo / Getty Images

A source told E! News that Meghan "confides" in her friend about the adjustments she went through to become a royal.

When Oprah asked Meghan if she had made Kate cry over the bridesmaid dresses, Meghan claimed "the reverse happened".

"A few days before the wedding she was upset about something, pertaining to … the flower girl dresses, and it made me cry. And it really hurt my feelings.

"There wasn't a confrontation and I don't think it's fair to her to get into the details of that because she apologised, and I have forgiven her. What was hard to get over was being blamed for something that not only I didn't do, but that happened to me.

"I'm not sharing that piece about Kate in any way to be disparaging to her."

Kate Middleton has not publicly spoken out about the interview.