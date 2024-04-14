Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share a kiss as she presents his polo team with the winner's trophy. Photo / AP

Meghan Markle dealt with an awkward encounter with another woman while attending a charity polo match in Florida where Prince Harry and his team competed over the weekend.

The royal couple were present for the Royal Salute Polo Challenge that was hosted at the Grand Champions Polo Club in Wellington, Florida. Harry’s team emerged as the event’s winners, with the couple smiling as Meghan delivered the trophy to him.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex embraced each other with a kiss, with Meghan, in a stylish cream dress, posing with Harry next to his team.

After the sweet moment, a few women came on stage to join the rest of the team and take photos with the trophy.

However, it seems that Meghan did not want the women standing next to her husband.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive for the 2024 Royal Salute Polo Challenge on April 12, 2024, in Wellington, Florida. Photo / AP

A video of the awkward exchange was uploaded to Instagram by the @sussexroyal_hm fan page. While one of the women tries to stand next to Prince Harry, Meghan is caught asking her if she could move to the other side.

It appears that Meghan did this so she and Harry could remain at the centre of the group photo.

“So do you want to come over here?” Meghan questioned the woman as she made gestures with her hands. “Do you want to go over here?”

Given she was already holding the trophy with Prince Harry, the woman had to move underneath the trophy and to the other side of the stage to be in the right place for photographers to shoot.

“Lovely,” Meghan is heard saying afterwards.

Royal followers on Instagram quickly picked up on the awkward exchange, asking questions in the comments.

“Why did Meghan Markle push the beautiful Black lady around?” asked one follower, while another wrote, “Meghan could have moved aside and let the lady stand next to him.”

The couple's kiss at the charity polo match in Florida was similar to another they shared at the Royal County of Berskhire Polo Club in 2018. Photo / AP

The Duke and Duchess did not seem worried about the awkward exchange though, appearing happy and grinning on stage.

“They were very loving with each other,” said one witness to People. “Meghan looked really happy.”

“They held hands as they arrived and talked to everyone there,” the source continued. “It was Harry’s night to shine and Meghan was very supportive.”

The kiss was similar to another one the couple shared together at a polo event in 2018.

Mere weeks after their royal wedding at Windsor Castle, the couple took part in a charity polo match at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club and pleased the crowd by sharing a kiss.