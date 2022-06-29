Meghan Markle is calling on men to be "more vocal" and angry after Roe v Wade was repealed by the Supreme Court - and revealed that Prince Harry's response to the news was "guttural".
The Duchess of Sussex, 40, spoke to Vogue along with journalist Jessica Yellin and author Gloria Steinem.
Meghan revealed her husband is a feminist who reacted "with anger" to the Supreme Court's decision.
"Men need to be vocal in this moment and beyond because these are decisions that affect relationships, families, and communities at large," she said.
"They may target women, but the consequences impact all of us.
"My husband and I talked about that a lot over the past few days. He's a feminist too."
Steinem, who met Meghan in 2020 for a socially-distanced conversation about representation and women's rights near the Sussexes' California home, said she agreed that Prince Harry was deeply interested in women's rights.
"His reaction last week was guttural, like mine," Markle said.
"I know that for so many women right now, there is a sentiment of despair. But again, we have to band together and not wallow. We have to do the work."