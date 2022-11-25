An expert has claimed Harry is becoming weaker as Meghan “orders” him around. Photo / Getty Images

A royal expert has claimed Prince Harry is getting “weaker and weaker” as his wife Meghan “orders” him around.

During Thursday’s episode of UK news channel GB News’ Dan Wootton Tonight, author Angela Levin weighed in on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex receiving the Robert F Kennedy (RFK) Human Rights award for speaking up against the “structural racism within the institution” of the British monarchy.

The commentator said it was a “colossal mistake” to honour the royal couple over “shocking lies and no proof”.

“It actually makes me feel sick that actually Harry, who was close to his father until he got married, actually felt that he could accept money and an award for trying to prove that his family was racist … there’s zero proof,” Levin told the programme.

“He’s obviously doing what he’s told. I mean he’s becoming weaker and weaker and Meghan just gives him orders it seems and he does it.

“Because I don’t think any man … would actually want to do that to his family.”

Levin is not the first person to react negatively to the Sussexes’ award.

Earlier this week, Piers Morgan blasted the pair, calling the award “outrageous” and “absolutely disgusting”.

“The idea that these two little grifters, who quit royal duty, quit Britain… exploited and fleeced their royal titles for hundreds of millions of dollars straight in their back pocket,” the Sky News host told US programme Fox & Friends.

“The idea that they’re being lauded as some kind of heroes in America by your own sort of royal family, if you like, the Kennedys, it really sticks in my gullet.”

Robert F Kennedy’s daughter Kerry Kennedy explained to Spanish news outlet El Confidencial why Harry and Meghan were receiving the prestigious award.

“[Meghan and Harry] went to the oldest institution in UK history and told them what they were doing wrong, that they couldn’t have structural racism within the institution; that they could not maintain a misunderstanding about mental health,” she told the publication.

“They knew that if they did this there would be consequences, that they would be ostracised, they would lose their family, their position within this structure, and that people would blame them for it.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex alleged a member of the royal family had concerns over Archie’s skin colour. Photo / Getty Images

During their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey last year, the couple alleged a member of the royal family had concerns over their son Archie’s skin colour.

The Sussexes had also been upset over Archie not being given the title of Prince as well as being “cut off financially” after their move Stateside.

Days after the tell-all, Queen Elizabeth II released a statement saying: “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved family members.”