The Duchess of Sussex is allegedly following in her husband's footsteps and putting pen to paper. Picture / Getty Images

Meghan Markle is reportedly putting pen to paper and “writing her memoirs”, sharing all of the intimate details of her life in a “money-spinning tell-all book”, a royal expert has alleged.

Author Tom Bower, who wrote Revenge: Meghan and Harry and the war between the Windsors, shared the Duchess of Sussex’s upcoming career plans.

He revealed to GBNews: “My information is that she is writing her memoirs and it will be a huge money-spinner”, reports Daily Mail.

This comes hot on the heels of Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir Spare hitting shelves in January and his latest Netflix documentary, Heart of Invictus, being released last month.

Yesterday, the former Suits actress joined her husband at the 2023 Invictus Games in Dusseldorf a day later than expected.

She got candid with the audience, telling them she had to spend time with her kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet - buying them milkshakes and taking them to school - prior to making the trip to Germany.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speak on stage at the "Friends @ Home Event" at the Station Airport during day three of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023. Photo / Getty Images

However, in the interview about her alleged upcoming memoir, Bower slammed Markle’s tardiness, dubbing her reasoning as “ludicrous”.

The royal expert went as far as to make baseless claims about the Sussexes’ appearance at Beyoncé's concert, saying it was “absolute media manipulation” and “clearly all set up to film her hugging Harry.”

Praising the Invictus Games as an “amazing event”, the Duchess of Sussex joked with the crowd that she had run a tad late. She went on to say that she would love to bring her kids to the Games one day.

In Harry’s recently released Heart of Invictus documentary, the stories of veterans from across the globe were told, with many getting emotional as they explained their motivations for taking part in the games, as well as their progress throughout the sporting event.

Fans took to social media to praise the show - and Harry - for bringing the athletes’ gut-wrenching stories to light.

Heart of Invictus marks the Sussexes’ second production as part of their £80million ($169 million) contract with Netflix, the first being their controversial docu-series Harry & Meghan last year, which saw the couple launch several attacks at the royal family as well as shed light on their exit from the institution.

However, while the show rated high amongst critics, the series is said to have failed to wow audiences at home.

The documentary reportedly “flopped”, failing to make Netflix’s Top 10 streaming charts in both the UK and US during its release week.



