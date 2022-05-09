Meghan Markle has taken her animated series concept to the market following Netlix's cancellation. Photo / Getty Images

Meghan Markle is reportedly trying to "find a home" for her animated series.

The series called Pearl was officially cancelled by Netflix this month after the streaming giant announced it had lost a substantial amount of subscribers and had to make a series of cutbacks.

However, the Sun has reported Netflix's decision has not deterred the Duchess who, alongside David Furnish, the executive producer of Archewell Productions, is "reviewing the project to see where else it could find a home".

"Meghan and Harry will not give up on taking Pearl to the screen," a source told the publication.

"They are determined to not let all the work and creative endeavours put into the idea simply fall away.

"Netflix has a standard deal with them, typical in Hollywood, allowing them to pitch projects rejected by them to other outlets.

"Apple and Harry already have ties after he appeared on a series about mental health. Disney, whose Plus streaming service is huge, has a relationship with Markle too after she voiced a wildlife documentary.

"Amazon has a significant budget and major players like NBC Universal and HBO would be interested to sit down in front of the Sussexes. You cannot underestimate the interest in them from Hollywood and producers around town."

The royal couple created Archewell Productions at Netflix in in 2020. Photo / Getty Images

The Duchess is said to be pitching the series to other TV networks and streamers including Apple and Amazon.

Another source added, "They are not giving up on this project because Netflix said no. David is a respected producer with an enviable contacts book."

The animated series follows the adventures of a young girl who finds inspiration via influential women in history. Speaking about the series last year the Duchess said, "Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life's daily challenges."

After the series' cancellation, the Sun reported the Duke and Duchess' deal with Netflix is at risk because the couple's production company continuously pitches "boring shows".

A report from the Mail on Sunday claimed Prince Harry had upset Netflix chiefs by giving an exclusive interview to their rival network, NBC.

A source told the publication there was "a real sense of annoyance" after Prince Harry made comments about his meeting with the Queen.