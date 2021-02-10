Meghan Markle is desperate to avoid going to court against her estranged father

Meghan Markle is perched on a knife edge today. The Duchess of Sussex, 39, is waiting to find out if she is headed for a court case showdown with her estranged father, Thomas Markle.

Meghan is suing publisher Associated Newspapers for invasion of privacy and copyright infringement over five February 2019 articles in the Mail on Sunday and on the MailOnline website, which published portions of a handwritten letter to her father, Thomas Markle, after her 2018 wedding to Harry.

The letter at the centre of the court case was sent by Meghan to her father, Thomas Markle in August 2018, shortly after her wedding to Prince Harry. Photo / Samir Hussein/ Getty IMages

Tomorrow is the day that Meghan will find out if her suit has been upheld without the need for a trial. The duchess is understandably hoping that a summary judgement is handed down in the case as a trial would see her come face-to-face with her father, who has agreed to give evidence for the Mail on Sunday.

In January, Meghan's lawyers presented their case, essentially claiming that the personal nature of the letter was a crucial factor. Meghan's lawyer Justin Rushbrooke QC described the 1250-word letter as "a heartfelt plea from an anguished daughter to her father".

Lawyers for the duchess also told the High Court the publication of the "intrinsically private, personal and sensitive" letter was a "triple-barrelled invasion of her privacy rights".

Rushbrooke said: "It was written, in short, by a daughter who felt she had reached a breaking point with her father."

Thomas Markle claims that the letter was not an olive branch offered with love by Meghan, but rather a strongly worded criticism. In his statement to the court in January, Thomas' statement alleged that claims made by sources close to the duchess - which appeared in an article in "People" - that the letter offered love and forgiveness was a lie.

"That suggestion was false. The letter was not an attempt at a reconciliation. It was a criticism of me," Markle's statement read.

"The letter didn't say she loved me. It did not even ask how I was. It showed no concern about the fact I had suffered a heart attack and asked no questions about my health.

"It actually signalled the end of our relationship, not a reconciliation."

Thomas Markle, a former Hollywood lighting director, only selected parts of the letter to release to the Mail on Sunday. Markle said he didn't release the whole letter at the time "because I thought the letter as a whole made Meg look terrible", his statement said.

If Meghan's plea for a summary judgement is denied, the case will go to trial in September with a high likelihood that both father and daughter will be asked to take the stand.