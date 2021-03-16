Meghan Markle has proof of 'everything' she said in Oprah interview, says Gayle King

Gayle King has declared her support for Meghan Markle after her revealing interview with Oprah Winfrey.

King, CBS This Morning co-host and close friend of Meghan's, told CBS on Tuesday that "Meghan has documents to back up everything that she said on Oprah's interview. Everything", reports People Magazine.

During the interview, Meghan shared that there were "concerns and conversations" about her child's skin colour, that she was denied mental health support and that an argument with Kate Middleton made her cry ahead of her wedding, among other details.

Now King's statement echoes that of Meghan's friend Janina Gavankar, who told Britain's This Morning that "there are many emails and texts" that support Meghan's side of the story.

In response to Buckingham Palace's statement after the interview. Gavankar said, "I know that the family and staff were well aware of the extent of it, and though their recollections may vary, ours don't, because we lived through it with them."

Just days before Harry and Meghan's interview, the UK Times reported that Meghan was facing a bullying complaint made by one of her former staffers during her time working as a royal at Kensington Palace.

.@GayleKing checked in with Prince Harry & Meghan this weekend:



“Harry has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father, too. The word I was given was those conversations were not productive. But they are glad that they have at least started a conversation.” pic.twitter.com/fe0ATukkYw — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 16, 2021

"The bullying thing was raised in 2018 and now there's an ongoing investigation about bullying from Meghan Markle, when anyone who has worked with her will tell you exactly who she is," King said. "You know, she's really a very sweet, caring person."

She also shared that Harry had spoken to Prince Charles and Prince William over the weekend for the first time since the interview aired.

"The word I was given was that those conversations were not productive," King said. "But they are glad that they have at least started a conversation.

Meghan Markle's friends have come out in support of her claims during her interview with Oprah. Photo / CBS

"And I think what is still upsetting to them is the palace keep saying they want to work it out privately, but yet, they believe these false stories are coming out that are very disparaging against Meghan, still."

She went on to say that "no one in the royal family has talked to Meghan yet, at this particular time."