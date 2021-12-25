Meghan Markle first, Kate Middleton second in 'most intelligent' royal list

Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, Duchess Camilla, the Queen, Meghan, Harry, William and Kate. Photo / Getty Images

Meghan Markle has been named the "most intelligent member of the British royal family" by Oxford Royale.

The Duchess of Sussex' academic credentials placed her at the top of the royal family, in a study that scrutinised all their school marks and academic careers.

Markle came out at the top, with her degree from elite Northwestern University, in Evanston, Illinois.

She holds a double degree, in theatre and international relationships, from the university, which placed number 30 on the QS World University Rankings this year.

"Life as a royal isn't always an easy job and involves a lot of dealing with extensive scrutiny and life in the public spotlight, and Meghan Markle's academic strengths have equipped her perfectly for this role," a spokesman for Oxford Royale said, quoted by the New York Post.

"While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may have resigned from their roles as working royals, they have captured the interest and attention of the world, and Meghan's desire to use her platform to raise awareness over serious world issues reflects her intelligence, analytical mind and educational pedigree."

Right behind the Duchess of Sussex came the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, who attended high school at Marlborough College in Wiltshire, England, where she attained three A-levels in her final year of school. There, the duchess scored A grades in maths and art, and a B in English.

Kate went on to study at the University of St Andrews, which ranks at number 91 on the QS World Rankings.

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton took out the top spots. Photo / Getty Images

In third place came Prince William, who also studied at St Andrews. His third spot is because his wife outperformed him in the A-level exams.

Prince Harry did not make the top 10, as he did not attend university and only attained two A-levels in high school.

The royal family has not commented on the study.

The top 10 most intelligent royals, according to Oxford Royale

1. Meghan Markle, Northwestern University.

2. Kate Middleton, University of St Andrews.

3. Prince William, University of St Andrews.

4. Princess Eugenie, Newcastle University.

5. Peter Phillips, Exeter University.

6. Zara Tindall, Exeter University.

7. Princess Anne, University of Aberdeen.

8. Lady Kitty Spencer, University of Cape Town, European Business School.

9. Camilla Parker Bowles, SOAS University of London.

10. Princess Beatrice, Goldsmiths, University of London.