Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, left, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex appeared to once be friends. Photo / AP

A new allegation about the tension between Meghan Markle and her sister-in-law Kate, Princess of Wales has emerged.

Five years after the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding to Prince Harry - Meghan claims Kate made her burst into tears days before the nuptials - the tensions between the two women have reportedly continued to rise.

Speaking to the Mirror, a source revealed the former Suits actress feels Kate and her husband, Prince William have yet to take responsibility for the hostility they showed her while she was a working member of the royal family.

“Meghan feels they’ve never been held accountable for the way they treated her when she was part of the royals, have never apologised and have seemingly got away with it,” the source said, claiming the California-based royal is shocked at the lack of criticism the future King and Queen have faced from the public.

Meghan reportedly burst into tears days before her wedding after Kate made a comment about Charlotte's dress. Photo / Netflix

Speaking to the UK news outlet, a second source claimed Meghan was “convinced” that her feud with the royal family would put the public on her side. “That hasn’t happened,” the source said.

“This isn’t how she envisioned things would turn out, but Meghan knows the truth and will tell anyone who will listen that Kate had an edge [over] her.”

Meanwhile, a third source close to the couple has denied the allegations.

Harry released further details about the apparent argument, which he claimed in his bombshell memoir Spare, left Meghan “on the floor sobbing”.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, wrote that Kate texted her the week of their May 2018 wedding about a “problem” with daughter Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid outfit.

“The French haute couture dresses had been hand-sewn based solely on [the bridesmaids’] measurements, so it was not surprising that they needed alterations,” Harry explained of the dresses, which were custom-made by Givenchy’s then-creative director Clare Waight Keller, who also created Meghan’s wedding dress.

“Meg didn’t reply to Kate straight away. Yes, she had endless wedding-related texts, but mostly she was dealing with the chaos surrounding her father. So the next morning she texted Kate that our tailor was standing by,” Harry wrote.

At that point, Harry claimed, Kate rejected the offer, demanding that “all the dresses need to be remade”, and that her own wedding dress designer, Sarah Burton, had agreed with her.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, were married in 2018. Photo / AP

“Meg asked if Kate was aware of what was going on right now. With her father. Kate said she was well aware, but the dresses. And the wedding is in four days!” Harry wrote, to which his wife reportedly replied sharply: “Yes, Kate, I know”.

According to Harry, Kate also expressed “problems with the way Meg was planning her wedding. Something about a party for the page boys? It went back and forth.”

Harry went on to explain that his wife eventually replied to Kate with: “I’m not sure what else to say. If the dress doesn’t fit, then please take Charlotte to see Ajay. He’s been waiting all day.”

“Fine,” he says Kate responded.

In his memoir, Harry stated that although he found Meghan “on the floor sobbing”, he hadn’t considered Kate’s behaviour to be malicious, telling his fiance that she “hadn’t meant any harm”.

Kate has never commented on the alleged argument.