Kate and Meghan’s fiery bridesmaid dress text exchange revealed in Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare

What really happened in the long-discussed bridesmaid battle between Kate and Meghan has been exposed in Prince Harry's new book, Spare. Photo / Getty Images

The explosive text exchange at the centre of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s infamous pre-wedding feud has finally been laid bare.

In his memoir, Spare, Prince Harry detailed exactly what was said between the two women which led to him finding Meghan “on the floor sobbing”, reports the Daily Mail.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, wrote that Kate texted her the week of their May 2018 wedding about a “problem” with daughter Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid outfit.

Their text exchange is allegedly as follows:

Kate: Charlotte’s dress is too big. Too long, too baggy. She cried when she tried it on at home .

Meghan: Right. And I told you the tailor has been standing by since 8am. Here. At KP. Can you take Charlotte to have it altered, as the other mums are doing?

Kate: No. All the dresses need to be remade.

Meghan: I’m not sure what else to say. If the dress doesn’t fit then please take Charlotte to see Ajay. He’s been waiting all day.

Kate: Fine.

“The French haute couture dresses had been hand-sewn based solely on [the bridesmaids’] measurements, so it was not surprising that they needed alterations,” Harry explained of the dresses, which were custom-made by Givenchy’s then-creative director Clare Waight Keller, who also created Meghan’s wedding dress.

“Meg didn’t reply to Kate straight away. Yes, she had endless wedding-related texts, but mostly she was dealing with the chaos surrounding her father. So the next morning she texted Kate that our tailor was standing by,” Harry wrote.

At that point, Harry claimed, Kate rejected the offer, demanding that “all the dresses need to be remade,” and that her own wedding dress designer, Sarah Burton, had agreed with her.

“Meg asked if Kate was aware of what was going on right now. With her father. Kate said she was well aware, but the dresses. And the wedding is in four days!” Harry wrote, to which his wife reportedly replied sharply: “Yes, Kate, I know.”

According to Harry, Kate also expressed “problems with the way Meg was planning her wedding. Something about a party for the page boys? It went back and forth.”

Harry went on to explain that his wife eventually replied to Kate with: “I’m not sure what else to say. If the dress doesn’t fit, then please take Charlotte to see Ajay. He’s been waiting all day.”

“Fine,” he says Kate responded.

Princess Charlotte and Britain's Prince William leave after the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor. Photo / AP

In his memoir, Harry says that while he came home to find Meghan “on the floor sobbing”, he hadn’t considered Kate’s behaviour to be malicious, telling his fiance that she “hadn’t meant any harm.”

The latest revelations about Meghan and Kate’s feud comes after Harry unleashed on his brother and sister-in-law in a fiery interview with British journalist Tom Bradby on ITV.

He claimed the pair iced out his wife from the very beginning, due to “stereotyping”, based on the fact she was an “American actress”, “divorced” and “bi-racial”.

“I don’t think they were ever expecting me to get into a relationship with someone like Meghan, who had a successful career,” he told Bradby.

Kate and Meghan were pitted against each other by the British press, believes Prince Harry. Photo / AP

Harry also claimed that the competition of “Meghan vs Kate” developed “very quickly”.

“You can’t hide from that, especially within my family, newspapers are laid out in every single palace house that is around.

“So, yes, it does create this competition and if you’re the new kid on the block stealing the limelight. Not a limelight you’ve asked to be put in. The British press have decided it for you because it sells newspapers.”



