Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, could be questioned about the alleged "royal racists" during a libel lawsuit. Photo / AP

There has been a surprise twist in the royal “racist” row resurfaced in Omid Scobie’s new book, Endgame.

The Sun has reported Meghan Markle could now be questioned under oath about the identity of the alleged racists in the royal family as part of her half-sister, Samantha Markle’s, libel action suit.

The suit, which is taking place in the United States, will have Florida-based Peter Ticktin represent Samantha, with the lawyer telling the news outlet there needs to be some exploration surrounding the topic.

“The royal racists issue needs to be explored,” Ticktin said.

“There’s reasons why she abandoned her family and turned on her family.

Samantha Markle has claimed her half-sister Meghan made "false and malicious statements" during her explosive Oprah interview. Photo / Channel 7

“This is a person who wants to be able to say horrible things and not really care if she destroyed the lives of people in her family.

“She doesn’t care if she destroys the monarchy,” he said.

Samantha’s lawsuit against her half-sister comes after Prince Harry and Meghan’s Netflix docuseries that was released last year and their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 after they left the royal family.

The suit claims Samantha has faced “worldwide hatred, contempt, and ridicule” as a result of accusations the couple made in the docuseries and interview.

The 'royal racist" claim was first made in the couple's explosive 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview.

A main claim Samantha disputes is that Meghan grew up an only child. She is also fighting back against a claim that she changed her last name back to Markle after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex began dating.

Samantha claims in her lawsuit she was portrayed as a “liar for profit and fame”.

It comes after Scobie’s claims in Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival that Meghan allegedly told King Charles there were two “royal racists” who questioned her son Archie’s skin colour.

Scobie claims in the book he knows the names of the two people — but says: “Laws in the United Kingdom prevent me from reporting who they were.” However, in a Dutch translation of the book, they were named as King Charles and Princess Kate.

The royal family are understood to be “considering all options” including legal action.