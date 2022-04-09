The couple will take their first overseas trip together since quitting the royal family. Photo / Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will travel to the Netherlands next week in what will be their first trip overseas since the couple quit the royal family.

The trip comes just as Harry remains embroiled in a legal stoush with the UK Government over his police protection, which meant he was the only senior royal who did not attend the memorial for his grandfather at Westminster Abbey.

Harry has said he does not feel safe returning to England without Scotland Yard officers protecting him.

The Sussexes are, instead, flying to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games, which will take place between April 16 and 22.

The couple will reportedly be followed by a Netflix documentary crew throughout the games.

Insiders say Meghan might even join Harry on stage at the opening ceremony.

"Meghan is excited to travel with Harry for the event, which is certainly close to his heart," a source said, quoted by The Sun.

The news of the trip has baffled some in the UK, including former Met Inspector Ken Wharfe, who worked in private protection for Prince Harry, Prince William and Princess Diana.

"I'm baffled about why Harry thinks he would be safer in the Netherlands than in the UK," he told the Daily Mail.

"He would have travelled to his grandfather's memorial service with his brother or father and received protection from the Met.

"It's not like he would have been turning up at Westminster Abbey on a bike," he added.

Police and security services in the Netherlands have not confirmed whether Harry will get royal protection but, according to The Sun, it is understood to be extremely likely.