Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton both named in Vogue's 2021 list of most influential women

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have both been included in Vogue's Top 25 influential women list for 2021.

In the past, Vogue has only chosen to include one royal on its yearly list - but this year, both the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex landed a spot for their respective charitable work.

The magazine says this year's list includes women who are helping to "pave the way" for future generations.

Kate Middleton is the first to appear on the list, with editors pointing out her "stealthy rise to ranking among the most popular members of The Firm".

The judges acknowledged the mum-of-three's charity work for making headlines over and above her fashion choices.

"She used the pandemic to launch major campaigns around early-years development and continue her work trying to lift the stigma around discussing mental health, as well as supporting those living with childhood trauma," they wrote.

Kate Middleton continued her charity work over video calls amid the pandemic.

Meghan Markle missed out on a spot in 2020 after being named one of the world's most influential women two years in a row, with the Queen taking the coveted ranking last year.

But this year the duchess has made the list once again, with editors noting, "No woman has been more talked about on these shores in the past 12 months than Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

"Now living in California, after stepping back from life as a working royal [and post that interview], her sights are firmly set on making positive waves in public life.

"In addition to her extensive philanthropy work, she inked Netflix and Spotify deals and authored a children's book, all with a shared goal of promoting equality. What will she do next?"

The mum-of-two celebrated her 40th birthday last week, using it as an opportunity to launch her new mentorship programme for women.

Other well-known women on the list include director and writer Emerald Fennell, who played Camilla Parker Bowles on Netflix's The Crown, and designer Vivienne Westwood.

Meghan Markle's own guest-edited issue of the magazine hit stands exactly two years ago.

Meghan's "Forces for Change" issue was Vogue's fastest-selling issue of all time, selling the most copies in over a decade.

The Vogue 25

Cassandra Russell, head of fashion, luxury & retail brand partnerships (EMEA), TikTok

Charlie Martin, racing driver

Charlotte Mensah, hairstylist

Debbie Hewitt, chair, the Football Association

Emerald Fennell, writer and director

Emma Paterson, literary agent

FKA Twigs, musician

Jade Fadojutimi, artist

Jane Fraser, CEO, Citigroup

Joanne Anderson, Mayor of Liverpool

Joeli Brearley, founder and CEO, Pregnant Then Screwed

Kate Bingham, chair, UK Vaccine Taskforce

Kate Winslet, actor

Margot Henderson, chef

Marina Hyde, journalist

Nicola Sturgeon First Minister of Scotland

Phoebe Dynevor, actor

Priya Ahluwalia, fashion designer

Rosamund Kissi-Debrah, activist

Soma Sara, Founder, Everyone's Invited

Sulinna Ong, head of music (UK & IE), Spotify

The Duchess of Cambridge

The Duchess of Sussex

Vivienne Westwood, fashion designer

Zara Mohammed, secretary general, the Muslim Council of Britain