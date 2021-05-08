Meghan and Harry's staff 'blamed staff when they didn't get their way'

A palace insider has claimed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took aim at their own staff members when "they didn't get their way".

An insider said Harry was frustrated after his relationship with his father Prince Charles soured after their decision to leave the royal family and move to North America.

The source claimed Harry felt let down as he tried to speak to Charles and the Queen face-to-face about his decision to leave, but was blocked by royal aides.

The source told the Telegraph that Harry and Meghan, 39, often "blamed the staff" when things didn't go their way.

"[Charles] ploughed money into the wedding and into Frogmore [the couple's Windsor home] and did his utmost to make them feel financially supported but then when they said they were upping sticks, he had less and less inclination to take calls."

The blow would have hit harder considering Charles took an immediate shine to Meghan when they first met.

Charles was impressed with Meghan's interest in British military history and they both shared a passion for holistic medicine.

Their relationship appeared unbreakable after Charles walked Meghan down the aisle at her wedding when her father Thomas was unable to attend.

However, the explosive tell-all interview with Oprah drove a wedge between Harry, Meghan and the royals even further.

Harry claimed Charles stopped taking their calls after he moved to North America.

He also claimed they were "trapped" in the royal family.

Harry said Charles had cut them off financially and used palace staff to carry out parental responsibilities.

This left Charles devastated and "deeply saddened".

Before the explosive move to leave the royal family, Charles and Harry's relationship was extremely close.

Harry told the BBC on the 20th anniversary of his mother Diana's death: "He was there for us; he was the one out of two left and he tried to do his best and to make sure we were protected and looked after."

Meghan encouraged Harry to pay tribute to Charles, saying he needed to stay close with his father as he is the "one parent you have left".

It comes as the Duchess of Sussex has written a children's book about sons' relationships with their fathers.

Meghan says The Bench was inspired by Harry's bond with their son Archie, who turned 2 this week.

She said the 40-page book, illustrated by Pixar artist Christian Robinson, grew out of a poem she wrote for Harry a month after the birth of their son.