Harry and Meghan release sweet new photo of Archie on his second birthday

Harry and Meghan called on people to donate to vaccine relief to celebrate Archie's birthday. Photo / Duke and Duchess of Sussex

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released a new photo of their son Archie to mark his second birthday today.

Prince Harry and Meghan posted a lengthy statement to their Archewell foundation website on Thursday (US time) to honour their son's birthday, where they also shared a sweet new image of the growing royal.

The picture showed Archie holding a large bunch of balloons with his back to the camera.

And alongside the photo, Harry and Meghan – who are currently expecting their second child, who will be a baby girl – said they are "deeply touched" by those who have sent their wellwishes on Archie's special day.

They wrote: "We have been deeply touched over the past two years to feel the warmth and support for our family in honour of Archie's birthday.

"Many of you donate to charities on his behalf, and mark the occasion by giving back or doing an act of service - all through the goodness of your hearts. You raise funds for those who need it most, and continue to do so organically and selflessly. We remain incredibly grateful."

The couple – who live in the US after leaving the UK last year when they decided to step down as senior royals – also used their post to ask their supporters to join them in "advocating for vaccine equity" amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The sweet black and white photo was released on their website. Photo / Duke and Duchess of Sussex

In the message, which was titled 'Join Us in Advocating for Vaccine Equity on Archie's Birthday', they explained: "This year, our world continues to be on the path to recovery from COVID-19. Yet too many families are still struggling with the impact of this pandemic. While some places are on the verge of healing, in so many parts of the world, communities continue to suffer.

"As of today, around 80 per cent of the nearly one billion COVID-19 vaccine shots that have been given were administered in wealthier countries.

While we may feel that normalcy is around the corner, we remind ourselves that in much of the world, and especially in developing countries, vaccine distribution has effectively yet to start.

"We will not be able to truly recover until everyone, everywhere, has equal access to the vaccine. And with that intention, we are inviting you to contribute whatever you can - if you have the means to do so - to bring vaccines to families in the world's most vulnerable places."

Wishing Archie a very happy 2nd birthday today. 🎈🎂



📷 Chris Allerton pic.twitter.com/7XMXIKs1Qv — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 6, 2021

The post goes on to explain how people can donate $5 to help cover the cost of a vaccine for someone in need.

And the Sussexes closed their message by insisting the cause is the most "resonant way" to honour Archie's birthday.

They said: "We cannot think of a more resonant way to honour our son's birthday. If we all show up, with compassion for those we both know and don't know, we can have a profound impact. Even a small contribution can have a ripple effect.

"Together, we can uplift, protect, and care for one another."