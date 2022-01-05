Meghan and Harry's Archewell charity reports dismal sum raised in first year

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed that their Archewell charity has raised just $70,000 (US$50,000) in its first year. Photo / Getty Images

Financial documents filed by lawyers for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reveal that their Archewell charity has raised just $70,000 (US$50,000) in its first year.

Meghan and Harry formed their Archewell charity in 2020, after they stepped down as official members of the royal family and moved to California.

According to their lawyer, the Sussexes did not open a bank account for the charity until January 2021. Filings to the IRS (Internal Revenue Service), obtained by the Daily Mail, show Archewell deposited its first donation the following month.

The Daily Mail reports that Harry and Meghan's charity told the IRS its gross receipts for 2020 came to less than US$50,000.

The slow growth of the royal couple's charity can be partly attributed to the pandemic with sources close to the pair telling The Telegraph that they were waiting until "the time is right" to "properly" launch Archewell.

This is not the first time that the Sussexes have come under scrutiny for the financial status of their charitable ventures.

Harry and Meghan received widespread criticism over their Sussex Royal foundation, which they founded in 2019, only to close it 12 months later. The short-lived foundation was doomed from the start as Meghan and Harry were told they weren't allowed to trade on their royal titles in light of their resignation from official duties.

Documents for the foundation reveal that half of the money raised was spent on legal and admin fees related to setting it up and then closing it down.

Perhaps, in time, Archewell will prove to be a more successful charitable venture for Meghan and Harry.