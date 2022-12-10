Meghan and Harry release new wedding photos in Netflix documentary trailer

Harry and Meghan tackle their rift with the royal family in a new documentary. Video / Netflix

Harry and Meghan tackle their rift with the royal family in a new documentary. Video / Netflix

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have released a photo album’s worth of unseen images from their royal wedding in a new trailer for the second instalment of their Netflix documentary.

In a short teaser ahead of this Thursday’s three-episode drop of Harry & Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can be seen dancing at their 2018 reception at Frogmore House.

The pair revealed their first dance was to Wilson Pickett’s ‘60s soul bop, Land of 1000 Dances, as they shared photos from the happy moment.

“I just really wanted the music to be fun, even our first dance,” Meghan says, as she begins humming the song. “That was our first dance. It was so fun, it was spinning like a whirlwind … It was so great.”

Meghan and Harry's wedding photos shown in the trailer for part two of their Netflix series. Photo / Netflix

They also shared a host of other photos which showed the couple partying with their friends, including Elton John, Meghan’s Suits co-star Abigail Spencer, her former stylist Jessica Mulroney and a happy snap of Harry with his mates.

The two were seen dancing at their reception. Photo / Netflix

But among the more than a dozen new pictures, there are no photos of the royal family included.

Meghan said she wanted the music to 'be fun'. Photo / Netflix

Despite Harry’s family all in attendance at the celebration, including Prince William and Kate Middleton, there appear to be no photographs of them from the reception in the new trailer.

Meghan was seen embracing Elton John. Photo / Netflix

Charles had earlier walked Meghan down the aisle at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

It comes as the final three episodes of their headline-making documentary are set to be released on November 15.

Harry in a happy snap with his friends. Photo / Netflix

While the first three episodes covered the early days of their love story, and how press intrusion triggered their decision to move to the US in early 2020, it’s expected the final instalment will delve further into their relations with the royals.

Meghan and Harry's wedding photos shown in the trailer for part two of their Netflix series. Photo / Netflix

The $150 million doco – directed by Liz Garbus – has attracted widespread backlash, largely because their decision to share such intimate details appears to challenge Meghan and Harry’s earlier claims they stepped away from royal life for “basic” privacy.

However, the couple’s spokesperson Ashley Hansen yesterday lashed out at the tabloid press accusing them of making up the privacy “narrative”.

In a seething statement, she told the New York Times: “Their statement announcing their decision to step back mentions nothing of privacy and reiterates their desire to continue their roles and public duties.

“Any suggestion otherwise speaks to a key point of this series.”



