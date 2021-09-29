McDonald's worker fired for revenge on 'rude' customer

A McDonald's employee was fired after getting revenge on a 'rude' customer. Video / @mcdanksbitch

A McDonald's employee was fired after getting revenge on a 'rude' customer. Video / @mcdanksbitch

A McDonald's worker has been sacked after seeking revenge on a "rude" customer.

In a post to social media, the former fast-food employee revealed how they got their own back after a sour interaction.

In the viral video, the McDonald's worker can be seen putting whipped cream on the customers shake order which would be a normal act.

But instead of adding on caramel sauce, the worker was seen drizzing a packet of sweet and sour sauce over the whipped cream and into the shake.

"When the customer has an attitude but you remember you only make 8.50 an hour," they wrote.

But it wasn't long but the fast-food worker's act of revenge backfired.

A McDonald's employee who decided to get his own back on a "rude" customer soon has his act of revenge backfire when he lost his job.

Less than two weeks after the video went viral on TikTok, the worker posted another video of himself waving at the McDonald's he supposedly worked at.

"Ladies and gentlemen you did it ...," he wrote referring to his previous TikTok video going viral.

"You got me fired ... bye mcb****es. So what's next?" he ended the clip.

A fast-food worker got back at a customer who had "attitude". Photo / TikTok, @mcdanksb*tch

The two clips have gone viral with his announcement of being fired having been viewed more than 400,000 times.

Despite gaining traction online, the worker was shown little sympathy in the comments.

You got yourself fired dude ...," one person said.

"The second I saw the video of you putting sweet & sour sauce on a caramel frappe I knew you was gonna get fired instantly," another TikTok-user said.