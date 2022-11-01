McDonald's fans have been left outraged after the restaurant stopped serving the McFlurrys with chocolate sauce. Photo / File

Kiwi customers have taken to social media to express their disappointment at McDonald’s after the fast-food giant stopped adding hot fudge sauce to its McFlurrys.

Ryan Williams, an avid fan of the popular icecream dessert, shared his frustration over the lack of sauce after visiting McDonald’s on Auckland’s Constellation Drive with his friends.

“We thought we would bless our taste buds with the sugary sensation of an M&M McFlurry. However, our experience was rather anything but this,” Williams wrote on Facebook.

“Once we received our desserts, my mates and I were flabbergasted at the sight of the M&M McFlurry not having any ... sauce with it.”

After inquiring with staff, thinking they had simply forgotten the sauce or had run out, a young staff member told them they “no longer serve McFlurrys with sauce as this is new protocol”, Williams said.

“I hope you seriously reconsider your ‘protocols’ as even your staff claim it to be a rip-off. I am not annoyed, I’m merely just disappointed.”

Other Facebook users shared their disappointment over McDonald’s decision to mess with a menu favourite.

“I’m not easily outraged. But this is an abomination.” one wrote.

“Outrageous, absolutely despicable,” said another.

McDonald’s responded to Williams’ Facebook complaint, explaining they had to remove the sauce to “reduce the overall sugar content” of the McFlurry “in line with a supplier’s global rules”.

With the changes, the McFlurry now has approximately 50 grams of sugar per serve.

“We understand this will be disappointing for some McFlurry fans, but unfortunately we are required to make the change in order to still be able to offer the M&M McFlurry,” a spokesperson posted.

They explained that customers would still be able to add sauce to the McFlurrys if they wished, but it would no longer be served automatically.