McDonald's has had a wide range of ice cream flavours over the years, but the latest release has people screwing up their noses.

McDonald's China has released a limited edition coriander sundae - and it's turning heads for all the wrong reasons.

The strange dessert is a cup of vanilla soft serve with green coriander sauce and coriander leaves broken down and sprinkled on top.

The ice cream flavour was introduced on February 21 and will be available until tomorrow.

Coriander is rather polarising with many people comparing the taste to soap.

The ice cream has been launched for a few days, claimed Twitter user.

People's hatred of coriander has even inspired a range of memes and a Facebook page, I Hate Coriander, which is liked by almost 300,000 people.

Coriander haters haven't taken to McDonald's new creation.

"This is a crime against humanity. We should have boycotted the Olympics," one said.

Another added: "I'm glad I live on the other side of the planet, I want that thing as far away from me as possible."

The only good thing about McDonalds China making a cilantro sundae is that most people that try to order it won’t be able to, because the ice cream machine is broken pic.twitter.com/OORybqNLOh — NYSL Bobby (@RealBobbyPlays) February 21, 2022

"I thought someone posted some plant pictures [until] I actually realised they're McDonald's coriander sundaes," another tweeted.

"Mmm, soapy sundaes! What a delight," a fourth said. "This has to be the worst ever idea for a sundae. I imagine it would taste like a urinal soap cake."

Kiwis can feel safe as the product isn't available in New Zealand.