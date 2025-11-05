Advertisement
MBIE crackdown welcomed as beauty therapist warns unsafe practices could cause amputations

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Kim Ryan, an executive member of the NZ Association of Registered Beauty Professionals, breaks down what the Government crackdown means for beauty businesses and consumers. Video / Herald NOW

A registered beauty therapist with more than 25 years of industry experience has welcomed the Government’s crackdown on North Island beauty businesses, saying people “could lose a limb” if non-compliance persists and hygiene standards aren’t upheld.

In the wake of rising complaints in the beauty sector, the Ministry of

