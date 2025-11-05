A registered beauty therapist with more than 25 years of industry experience has welcomed the Government’s crackdown on North Island beauty businesses, saying people “could lose a limb” if non-compliance persists and hygiene standards aren’t upheld.
In the wake of rising complaints in the beauty sector, the Ministry ofBusiness, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) recently launched Operation Antic, an enforcement initiative targeting the central North Island.
It involves unannounced site visits to nail salons and massage businesses in Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Gisborne, Hawke’s Bay, Manawatū-Whanganui, Taranaki, Wairarapa and Wellington.
Kim Ryan, an executive member of the NZ Association of Registered Beauty Professionals, shared her support for the crackdown on Herald NOW this morning, saying the association had been lobbying successive governments for decades to implement nationwide regulations.
“We haven’t had so much with massage, but that does still have significant impact if they aren’t asked the right questions. And a lot of these places, they aren’t asking or doing a client consultation prior to doing a treatment.”
MBIE had made 17 visits to nail salons, massage parlours and beauticians by yesterday. The visits will continue over the next few months.
“The beauty sector has seen a rise in complaints and referrals, especially in the Waikato and Wellington areas,” said Margaret Meafua, labour inspectorate compliance manager for the central region.
“We’re taking a proactive, intelligence-led approach to disrupt non-compliant practices and support businesses in doing the right thing.”
MBIE has not provided details of any issues of concern identified.
