“The implications are huge for nails,” she told host Ryan Bridge.

“The problem ... is that we’re getting a lot of immigrant people coming into the country that are untrained.

The crackdown has been prompted by the rise in complaints and referrals in the beauty sector. Photo / 123rf

“They’re then going into these nail salons. They don’t speak very good English. They don’t understand hygiene practices.

“And let me tell you, there’s a lot of things that can go wrong with nails. And it could end up somebody with an amputation.”

As an example, Ryan said someone with diabetes could end up with a wound. This wound could become infected and cause sepsis, leading to gangrene and the possible loss of a limb.

MBIE’s crackdown was tied to a rise in ACC claims, particularly for nail-related incidents, Ryan said.

“We haven’t had so much with massage, but that does still have significant impact if they aren’t asked the right questions. And a lot of these places, they aren’t asking or doing a client consultation prior to doing a treatment.”

MBIE had made 17 visits to nail salons, massage parlours and beauticians by yesterday. The visits will continue over the next few months.

“The beauty sector has seen a rise in complaints and referrals, especially in the Waikato and Wellington areas,” said Margaret Meafua, labour inspectorate compliance manager for the central region.

“We’re taking a proactive, intelligence-led approach to disrupt non-compliant practices and support businesses in doing the right thing.”

MBIE has not provided details of any issues of concern identified.

