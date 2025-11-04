The beauty sector has seen a rise in complaints and referrals. Photo / 123RF

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

MBIE launches crackdown on non-compliance in beauty industry

The beauty sector has seen a rise in complaints and referrals. Photo / 123RF

The Government is cracking down on non-compliance in the beauty industry following a rise in work-related complaints.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) has launched Operation Antic, a targeted enforcement initiative across the central North Island.

The enforcement involves unannounced site visits focusing on nail salons and massage businesses in the Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Gisborne, Hawke’s Bay, Manawatū-Whanganui, Taranaki, Wairarapa and Wellington regions.

Visits will continue over the coming months.