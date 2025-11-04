“The beauty sector has seen a rise in complaints and referrals, especially in the Waikato and Wellington areas,” said Margaret Meafua, labour inspectorate compliance manager for the central region.
“We’re taking a proactive, intelligence-led approach to disrupt non-compliant practices and support businesses in doing the right thing.”
The labour inspectorate is assessing compliance with employment obligations such as employment agreements, recordkeeping, lawful deductions, and minimum entitlements.
Where breaches are identified, a range of enforcement tools may be used, including infringement and improvement notices, enforceable undertakings, and penalties through the Employment Relations Authority (ERA).
“This is about ensuring fair treatment for workers and a level playing field for businesses doing the right thing,” Meafua said.
“By working together, we can strengthen our response to organised crime and serious non-compliance.”
MBIE wouldn’t provide details of issues of concern identified.
