Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Matt Heath: Life is short and the universe doesn't care

8 minutes to read
How will you spend your 4000 weeks? Photo / 123RF

How will you spend your 4000 weeks? Photo / 123RF

Matt Heath
By
Matt Heath

Radio host on Radio Hauraki and Herald columnist

Life is short, the universe doesn't give a damn, and you won't get around to doing most of the things you want to. In his book Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management for Mortals, Oliver Burkeman

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.