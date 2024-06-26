Matariki Hautapu Ceremony at Te Papa in 2021. Photo / Wiremu Grace

The theme for Matariki 2024 is Matariki Heri Kai, the feast of Matariki, so why not celebrate with hosting a hautapu ceremony at home?

The rising of the Matariki star cluster is a marker of the Māori New Year, te Mātahi o te Tau. It’s a time to come together to honour those who have passed, celebrate the present and look to the future.

To celebrate this year’s theme, the Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa has shared some special food stories with NZ Herald, including recipes by Uncle Pare.

Here Te Papa’s Maramataka Māori Programme Advisor Leroy de Thierry encourages everyone to celebrate the New Year.

“The Matariki public holiday is an opportunity for the whole nation to celebrate something that is unique to Aotearoa. There is no one way you can celebrate Matariki; you could spend time with your whānau to remember your loved ones who have passed away; enjoy a mid-winter feast with friends and whānau; discuss and write down your hopes, dreams, and aspirations for the year ahead; Go out and see the rising of the Matariki cluster in the morning sky, or partake in a traditional ceremony that’s conducted to open the New Year.”