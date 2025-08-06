A village north of Auckland has become caught in the middle of an overseas dropshipping scam, with regular customers falling victim and buying duped products marketed as “local” and “boutique”.
Alana Silk, owner-operator of Two Boutique in Matakana Village, said 12 customers had travelled to her store last week inquiringabout a specific jumper that had never been sold there.
“They were all very shocked ... Most of them travelled to Matakana especially to try it on,” Silk said.
Confusion around the three-stripe sweater’s existence wasn’t an isolated case; 30 different patrons had travelled to Two Boutique in three weeks searching for items they’d supposedly seen online, Silk said.
“There is no physical address for the ‘shop’, but the Google algorithm is sending them to me.”
Complaints from Two Boutique and Matakana Boutique over the deception have been laid with the Commerce Commission.
Dropshipping is an online business model where retailers partner with a third-party supplier that controls the inventory. When a customer buys an item, order details are forwarded to the supplier, who handles its production and delivery.
Suppliers are usually based in countries where clothing can be produced for far less cost at a much lower quality, while retailers can be rooted anywhere.