Embark on a savoury expedition as we unravel the magic of marinating. From balancing flavours to avoiding burning, recipes to try and advice for freestyling a flavour-packed blend, this guide will enhance your cooking.

Whether you’re grilling, roasting, or sauteing, the right marinade can be the secret ingredient that takes your dish to the next level. In this guide, we’ll explore some tips and tricks to master the art of marinating.

1. Choose the right container: Begin your marination journey by selecting the appropriate container. Opt for glass or stainless steel bowls, avoiding reactive materials like aluminium, as they can impart unwanted flavours to your ingredients. A sealable plastic bag is another excellent option, allowing for even distribution of the marinade.

2. Patience is a virtue: Marinating is not a last-minute affair; it requires time for the flavours to meld. For meats, marinate for at least 30 minutes to allow the flavours to penetrate the surface. However, marinating overnight can result in an even more flavourful outcome. Be patient, and let the marinade work its magic.

3. Preventing marinade burning: When grilling or roasting marinated items, the sugars in the marinade can lead to burning. To prevent this, pat the ingredients dry before cooking, allowing excess marinade to drip off. Reserve some of the marinade (that hasn’t touched the meat yet) and you can also baste with the marinade during the cooking process, but do so sparingly to avoid excessive sugar build-up.

4. Balancing flavours: A harmonious blend of flavours is the key to a successful marinade. Experiment with the classic combination of acidity, sweetness and saltiness. For example, a mixture of balsamic vinegar, honey, and soy sauce creates a well-balanced base. Don’t forget to add aromatics like garlic, herbs and spices for an extra layer of complexity.

5. The power of citrus: Citrus fruits, including their zests, such as lemons, limes, and oranges add a refreshing zing to your marinades. The natural acidity not only enhances flavour but also tenderises the meat. However, avoid over-marinating with citrus, as prolonged exposure can lead to a mushy texture.

6. Oil as a carrier: Including oil in your marinade not only adds richness but also helps distribute flavours evenly. Olive oil, sesame oil or even neutral oils like canola are excellent choices. The oil creates a protective barrier, preventing the meat from drying out during cooking.

7. Experiment with fresh herbs: Fresh herbs bring vibrancy and freshness to your marinades. Experiment with herbs like rosemary, thyme, coriander or basil, depending on the cuisine you’re exploring. Finely chop or bruise the herbs to release their essential oils, infusing your marinade with aromatic goodness.

8. Be mindful of dairy: Dairy-based marinades, like yogurt or buttermilk, are fantastic for tenderising meats. However, be cautious with marinating times, as prolonged exposure to dairy can lead to an undesirable texture. Aim for a few hours rather than overnight.

9. What doesn’t work: Avoid over-marinating delicate proteins like fish or seafood, as the acids can break down the flesh, resulting in an undesirable texture. Additionally, using too much salt in your marinade can draw out moisture from the ingredients, leaving them dry after cooking.

Recipes to try

Barbecue marinade. Photo / Babiche Martens

Barbecue marinade recipe

Marinated tofu with Asian greens. Photo / Babiche Martens

Marinated tofu with Asian greens recipe

Avocado oil marinade. Photo / Babiche Martens

Avocado oil marinade recipe

Red curry and coriander marinade. Photo / Babiche Martens

Red curry and coriander marinade recipe

Balsamic marinade. Photo / Babiche Martens

Balsamic marinade recipe



