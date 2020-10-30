Website of the Year

Marathon Man: How middle-aged desk-jockey Chris Reed forced himself to get fit - by entering the Auckland Marathon

6 minutes to read

Chris Reed training for the Auckland Half Marathon. Photo / Michael Craig

By:

Chris Reed is a Herald Senior Journalist (special projects)

Middle-aged desk jockey Chris Reed explains how he forced himself to get fit by entering tomorrow's Auckland Half Marathon.

I suppose it started with five letters. I was, my GP informed me, obese. Clinically, not

