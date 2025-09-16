Advertisement
Māori women launch Matati, an organic winemaking first

Kim Knight
Senior journalist - Premium lifestyle·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Dr Jessica Hutchings (Ngāi Tuhoe, Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Huirapa and Gujurati) is part of the collective behind Matiti.

Three years in the making, Aotearoa’s first organic wine by an all-female Māori collective launches this week. The French may have terroir, but this sparkling riesling was crafted under hua parakore – the Māori organic verification system – and made with the help of sound technology to ‘listen’ to the

