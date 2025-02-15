Advertisement
A Māori approach to organic farming

By Rebecca Mauger
SunLive·
2 mins to read

The film will be shown at the Centre Patuki Manawa later this month. Photo / Rebecca Mauger

Grow On Katikati is hosting a screening of Hua Parakore: Living Indigenous Food Sovereignty, a full-length interview film with Dr Jessica Hutchings.

Hutchings, from Kaitoke, is a Māori research leader trained in environmental and indigenous studies.

She is also a hua parakore (Māori organic) farmer.

In the film she talks about indigenous Māori approaches to organic farming and verification.

The approach considers moon cycles, connection to the land, its energy and the species inhabiting it.

The Grow On Katikati team ran the film a few years ago and they felt it so inspirational, they wanted to share it again.

GOK’s Jizzy Green said Hutchings advocates for earth-friendly growing practices which is something they encourage their growers to take into account.

“Healthy soil equals healthy food equals healthy people.

“She encourages and inspires everyone to think of Papatuanuku [the Earth] and living in harmony with our environment.

“She focuses on kaupapa Māori and shares her research, education and land regeneration practices in relation to indigenous seed, soil and food sovereignty.”

The event is an opportunity for the community to come together, Green said, and be inspired.

Everyone is welcome, with a suggested donation of $5 but if people cannot afford this, they are still welcome.

There will be an opportunity for people who want to donate to the Papawhakaritorito Charitable Trust, of which Hutchings is a founding trustee.

The night includes herbal tea and popcorn.

Anyone interested in food security - including all community-led organisations working on food resilience – are invited to join them for a short hui before the movie at 6.30pm.

This will be run by Mana Kai Mana Ora.

The details

What: Hua Parakore: Living Indigenous Food Sovereignty

Where: The Centre Patuki Manawa next to Katikati Library

When: February 18 from 7-8pm

RSVP: Email membersgrowonkatikati@gmail.com

