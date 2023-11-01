A customer got more than he bargained for after he ordered a sandwich, fries, and milkshake through GrubHub - a beverage full of urine. Video / ABC4 Utah

WARNING: Graphic content

Would you like fries and a cup of urine with that, sir?

An American man is furious after claiming a GrubHub food delivery driver served him a cup of warm urine instead of a milkshake he ordered from Chick-fil-A.

Caleb Wood decided to order a sandwich, fries and a milkshake from the fast-food joint via the GrubHub food app.

But he was left feeling sick after he put the straw in his cup and took a sip, only to discover he wasn’t drinking a milkshake but instead had downed warm urine.

“When I started eating my meal upon delivery, I put a straw in my cup that was delivered and took a sip,” Wood told ABC4. “I soon discovered that the cup delivered to me from the GrubHub driver was a warm cup of urine.”

Caleb Wood said he was delivered a cup of urine from a GrubHub driver instead of the Chick-fil-A milkshake he ordered. Photo / ABC4

Disturbed by his order, he immediately called the driver back to his house and gave him a spray, accusing him of poisoning him with a cup of urine.

Wood’s home security caught the moment the driver came face-to-face with the victim.

“Dude, did you confuse the cups? Because like dude, this is half full of pee,” Wood can be heard saying to the driver as he held the styrofoam cup in his hand.

“You do realise this is pee?”

Caleb Wood said when he “took a sip” from the cup, he claims it made him sick afterwards. Photo / ABC4

According to Woods, the driver admitted the incident, claiming that he works long hours and relieves himself in a cup while in the car because he doesn’t often take bathroom breaks.

He claimed the driver said he must have mistaken the two cups and gave the customer the one filled with urine.

Peed off at the situation, Wood contacted GrubHub to get his money back and compensation, but was let down by the offer.

“I think it [the order] cost like 25 bucks. They refunded like $18, the actual cost of the food,” Wood frustratingly said to Fox 59. “They didn’t refund the delivery fee or the tip that I gave.”

GrubHub has since fired the driver, and issued a statement saying they have no tolerance for the mistake.

“This is unacceptable, and we have absolutely no tolerance for this or any type of misconduct on GrubHub. We took immediate action with the driver and ended his contract with us.”