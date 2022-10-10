Dennis Peek has Down's syndrome and was planning to retire soon from Wendy's. But his family said Wendy's fired him because "he wasn't able to do his job like a normal person". Photo / Facebook

Dennis Peek has Down's syndrome and was planning to retire soon from Wendy's. But his family said Wendy's fired him because "he wasn't able to do his job like a normal person". Photo / Facebook

A town in the US was up in arms after a Down's Syndrome man was fired from Wendy's fast food restaurant despite working there for more than 20 years.

Dennis Peek, 51, has been at the Stanley, North Carolina burger chain for two decades, but was given his marching orders.

Not able to understand the reason, Dennis' sister Cona Turner contacted Wendy's on his behalf to find out why he had been fired.

But their answer left her and a whole community furious.

In a post on social media, she revealed they told him he was "unable to perform the duties like a normal person".

"My brother Dennis has worked at Wendy's in Stanley for over 20 years and I am heartbroken to say they have fired him!" she wrote.

"His dream was to retire from there someday and he was looking forward to a huge retirement party, we may just give him that party and tell him he has retired because he does not understand being fired!!!!!!!

"They told me was unable to perform the duties of a normal person's job!!!! I am also looking into a wrongful termination of a special needs employee, wish me luck! I am very disappointed with the management at Wendy's in Stanley, they have no idea how they hurt my brother!"

Speaking with WBTV, Turner said that a manager from the location let her brother know of his sacking on the phone before he was going to be dropped off for his shift by a caretaker.

Dennis Peek, a 51-year-old man with Down's Syndrome from North Carolina, was unexpectedly fired from his job at a Wendy's after working there for 20 years. Photo / Facebook

She said the manager fired her brother because he could not perform the necessary extra tasks at the store.

"He's always excited to go to work," she said. "He loves seeing people come in and speak to him. He loves to interact with the people.

"Now is it fair [he was sacked]? No, it's not fair at all. Should there be consequences? Absolutely. You can't treat somebody like that."

The Wendy's move caused outrage in the community, leading to the burger joint offering Dennis his job back.

The company said if Dennis changed his mind and wants to work again they would welcome him back.

In a statement to the news agency Today, Wendy's said: "We are committed to creating a welcoming and inclusive environment for our employees and customers.

"This was a very unfortunate mistake and lapse in protocol ..."

Turner revealed her brother was told he could start again a week later, but she said he's decided to decline Wendy's after their horrific treatment.

"My heart is overwhelmed by the support that you all have given my brother and myself! Thank you all so much!!"

She shared two more subsequent updates, with the third announcing that her brother ultimately did not plan on returning to Wendy's. Turner explained, "He will be having his BIG RETIREMENT party that he has been wanting."

However, she did say Wendy's was going to pay for the expense of his party.

"Wendy's has offered to help with expenses and anything else they can for his special day," she added. "I feel in my heart at this point I should do what is best for my brother. I will have more details Monday or Tuesday … Thank you all again for all your love and support for my brother!"