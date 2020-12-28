Man shares brutal Christmas gift from his Nanny

When it comes to Christmas presents, some go for the thoughtful present where others go straight to a prank.

For one unfortunate godson in America, his nan when down the prank route rather than the heartfelt.

@tameekalal shared a video to TikTok of a young man opening a gift opening a gift from his godmother, who they refer to as his "Nanny".

The video was posted with the caption "And the tradition of his Nanny being an ***hole continues."

In the video the young man opening a small present bag with red and white tissue paper inside.

Reaching into the bag, he says: "I swear to God if this is coal or some stupid s***..."

But instead of a lump of coal, he pulls a candle.

As he does so the person filming asks if he can turn the gift to the camera so Nanny can see.

He does and on the front is a label which reads: "PS5 CANDLE.

"Smells like you're not getting one."

The family immediately starts laughing at the gift.

"This is foul," the young man said in response to seeing the gift his Nanny gave him.

After being posted to TikTok the video went viral with thousands of people commenting.

"Ouch. That coal sounds pretty good rn doesn't it?" one person wrote.

"Not gonna lie, that was a good one." another wrote.

Many TikTok users found the gift funny, siding with the boy's nanny.

"Nanny is hysterical," one user wrote.

"I love your Nanny."

"Foul but funny AF. Something my mother would do," another user commented.