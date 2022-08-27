The man said his girlfriend has run off with the winnings and "even wants our two dogs". Photo / 123RF

The luck has seemingly run out for one lottery winner.

Kirk Stevens and his partner, Laura Hoyle from Nottingham, England won £3.6 million ($6.8m) split over 30 years in the National Lottery's Set For Life draw.

But now Stevens has claimed Hoyle dumped him after the win and cut him off from the money, and there is nothing he can do because the winning ticket was bought in her name.

The Daily Mail has reported Stevens and his former partner had a deal where he let her live in his three-bedroom home for free if she bought a lottery ticket each week and while the deal paid off at the time, Stevens said Hoyle has now run off with the winnings and "even wants our two dogs".

The arrangement came about after the couple met in 2018 and subsequently moved in together. Hoyle asked how much rent she needed to pay Stevens but he told The Sun, "as far as I was concerned she was my girlfriend".

He added: "I didn't expect her to pay rent, I didn't ask her for a penny.

"Instead, she told me she'd buy us lottery tickets. She spent around £25 [$47] a week and told me that if we won, we would both live it up.

"Our arrangement was never any more formal but I didn't think I needed anything more. We were a couple, living together in my home. Besides, I never expected to win."

The former couple had planned to use the money – which is paid out at £10,000 ($19,135) a month for 30 years - to start a ghost-hunting business with Hoyle telling Stevens they would "live the life of Riley" if they won but "now she's gone".

Stevens said the ghost-hunting business was Hoyle's idea and after winning the money she used some of it to buy a night-vision camera and later decided she wanted to turn her passion for ghost-hunting into a career.

The couple would go ghost-hunting "all weekend", and when Stevens went to work during the week, Hoyle would spend her time editing the videos at home.

Following the couple's split, Stevens argued he should be paid out a share of the winnings yet despite both of their names being on the winning cheque, the lucky ticket was bought with Hoyle's account, so the lottery operator said the money is technically hers.

Hoyle has not responded to The Sun's request for comment.