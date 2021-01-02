Man gets drunk, changes his name to Celine Dion, forgets he did it until...

It is not yet known whether Celine Dion (left) will get to meet his idol Celine Dion (right). Photo / Facebook, Getty Images

A UK man got so drunk during the Christmas holidays he went online and legally changed his name to "Celine Dion", then forgot all about it.

The 30-year-old from Staffordshire, formerly known as Thomas Dodd, only realised what he had done when the documents arrived in the mail, days later.

He does recall watching a Celine Dion concert on TV one night while drinking at home but does not remember what happened after he became intoxicated.

Dodd, a hospitality worker, says he is "slightly obsessed" with the "My Heart Will Go On" singer, which would explain the drunken decision.

"During lockdown I've been watching a lot of live concerts on the TV. I can only think I've been watching one of hers and had a 'great idea' after a few drinks," he told Birmingham Live.

The man, now named Celine Dion, dreams of meeting Celine Dion one day. Photo / Getty Images

It wasn't until he arrived home from work one day after Christmas that he realised what he'd done.

When he opened the mail and saw the legal name change documents, he said he "nearly passed out".

"My initial concern was how on earth do I tell the HR department at work that I need to change my email footer? Now I'm thinking it could be a great way to get backstage," he said.

"I'm just praying I don't get pulled over by the police for anything – that could get awkward! More annoyingly, I've paid for eight extra certificates to prove it and they are £10 each!"

Tier 4 is the least of my worries - I’ve just got home to some post. Apparently at some point over Christmas I’ve had one too many vinos and legally changed my name to Celine Dion! pic.twitter.com/ZchXWiqhUw — Celine Dion (@ThomasDodd1) December 30, 2020

Dion, the UK man, hopes the name change will get him backstage to meet Dion, the Canadian singer, one day.

He does not intend to reverse the name change, at least not for a while.

"It could be worse and it could've been Boris Johnson – we're just lucky he doesn't have any live concerts," he added.

He also told the New York Post it was not the first time his alcohol consumption had this kind of impact on his decision-making.

"My mother wasn't best pleased at first, but now she sees the funny side," he said.

"My friends have said they are not surprised! It was only a few week[s] back I hired an Elsa [from 'Frozen'] tribute to perform on my driveway for me when I was drunk because I was bored! Anything is possible!"