A man who posed as a cosmetic surgeon has been jailed for five years after he killed a man following a botched penis enlargement surgery.

German man Torben K posted ads online promoting his illegal “girth enhancing procedures” despite having no medical credentials.

The 46-year-old, whose real job is a restaurant worker, had a number of clients come to his dodgy clinic for a procedure that involved Torben K injecting silicone oil into his patients’ penises and scrotum.

But Torben K’s cowboy clinic in Solingen, Germany, was exposed following the death of a 32-year-old patient.

Following the procedure, the victim began experiencing breathing problems before dying in agony seven months later following sepsis complications.

The victim’s sister told judges her brother had major doubts about the procedure but that the fake doctor strongly convinced him to go ahead with the injections.

In the months before his death he visited several hospitals following the horror surgery and was eventually put in a specialist intensive care unit.

Seven months after the botched procedure, he died in February 2020 from blood poisoning as well as liver and kidney failure.

High State Prosecutor Wolf-Tilman Baumert told German media: “Unfortunately, the silicone oil ended up in the person’s bloodstream.

“This led to severe health complications and, eventually, to his death.”

It was found the fake doctor also performed the same operation on a second man in March.

Torben K refused to reveal the type of silicone he used on his victims.

He was found guilty of causing death by grievous bodily harm and jailed earlier this week.

Despite the risks involved, liquid silicone injections for genital enlargement have been used for a number of years.

Penile enhancement surgery in New Zealand costs thousands of dollars. However, dermal filler is used instead of liquid silicone injections.












