Keir Johnston has been charged with attempting to murder his wife Grace. Photos / The Ellen Show, Supplied

Warning: Content may be distressing

We all remember the 2015 debate that raged over “the dress that broke the internet” - was it white and gold, or blue and black?

Now the man behind the viral optical illusion has been charged with his wife’s attempted murder, reports The Sun.

Keir Johnston, 38, has appeared at the High Court in Glasgow, Scotland, allegedly having carried out a campaign of domestic violence and coercive control for at least a decade.

He has been charged with assaulting his wife Grace several times at their West Scotland home on the Isle of Colonsay, as well as allegedly brandishing a knife at her and trying to strangle her.

The Johnstons found global fame after their wedding in 2015, where the mother of the bride’s dress sparked debate over whether it was black and blue or white and gold.

Wedding guest Caitlin McNeill first shared an image of the controversial dress on Tumblr and it was soon nicknamed “The Dress That Broke the Internet”.

Keir and Grace Johnston eventually appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, awarded US$10,000 ($15,674) by DeGeneres as well as a trip to Grenada after confirming the gown was indeed black and blue in real life.

The dress that broke the internet - was it white and gold or black and blue?

Johnson is charged with pushing his wife against a wall, yelling at her and attempting to strangle her, as well as threatening to kill her and waving a knife at her. The incidents are alleged to have taken place between April 2019 and March 2022.

It’s alleged he also tried to enter her car while she was in it and struck her through the open car window.

Johnston allegedly also isolated her from her friends, controlling her movements and the amount of money she had access to.

Prosecutors in the case have alleged that the relationship saw countless violent attacks by Johnston that led to the attempted murder.

The Crown alleges his actions were with intent to murder his wife.

The 38-year-old has denied all the charges, with the case set for a preliminary hearing ahead of a trial starting in 2024.

FAMILY HARM - DO YOU NEED HELP?

If you’re in danger now:

• Phone the police on 111 or ask neighbours of friends to ring for you.

• Run outside and head for where there are other people.

• Scream for help so that your neighbours can hear you.

• Take the children with you.

• Don’t stop to get anything else.

• If you are being abused, remember it’s not your fault. Violence is never okay

Where to go for help or more information:

• Shine, free national helpline available 24/7 - 0508 744 633 www.2shine.org.nz

• Women’s Refuge: Free national crisis line operates 24/7 - 0800 refuge or 0800 733 843 www.womensrefuge.org.nz

• Shakti: Providing specialist cultural services for African, Asian and middle eastern women and their children. Crisis line 24/7 0800 742 584

• It’s Not Ok: Information line 0800 456 450 www.areyouok.org.nz