Then-US President Barack Obama greets Malia and Michelle Obama on stage after delivering his farewell address at McCormick Place on January 10, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo / Getty Images

Malia Obama, the eldest daughter of former US president Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, unveiled a new stage name at her directorial debut over the weekend that omits her instantly recognisable surname as she looks to establish a career in Hollywood on her own.

Malia, 25, has grown up in the public eye as the daughter of a president, attending school while her father manned the White House for eight years over two terms.

But despite her father’s situation providing her with some unique benefits and connections, she also seems to understand the limitations of following your family into the public spotlight.

Throughout her career so far, Malia has interned on the set of HBO’s Girls and at Vogue as a teenager. She also interned at The Weinstein Company before studying at Harvard University, graduating with a degree in Visual and Environmental Studies.

Since then, she has worked in jobs including a stint with Donald Glover, also known as Childish Gambino, as a writer for his production company.

Now, Malia has released her first original work and revealed the name she has chosen to be credited as going forward.

At the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, Malia debuted her short film The Heart. As both director and writer, she’s credited as Malia Ann.

The move drew attention, as many noted how influential Malia’s parents are. Yet the act highlights the oldest Obama daughter’s effort to establish her independence and make a name for herself seperately.

Malia Ann Obama attends the premiere of her film The Heart at the Short Film Program 1 during the 2024 Sundance Film Festival on January 18, 2024 in Park City, Utah. Photo / Getty Images

However, the internet was not impressed. Many people were quick to point out omitting her iconic surname from her work would have little to no effect on whether she experienced preferential treatment or nepotism, as she was still a daughter of the Obamas.

One person quipped that the new stage name wouldn’t “work” as she was only relevant to the public as an Obama, and hadn’t established a name for herself outside of that.

Another person claimed Malia had played a “typical nepotism baby” card, while a third added that she would still reap the benefits of association with her family even if she dropped the “label” of her surname.

Most came to the agreement that Malia had “failed” to independently establish her name, and those who did agree were very unhappy with where she is now.

“She got the job because she is nepo and [she’s] now pretending not to be nepo,” one person claimed.

“That doesn’t work when you look like an exact combination of your famous parents,” another person noted.

“She defines nepo baby, zero talent living off her father’s name and his power,” wrote a third person.

Critically acclaimed and award-winning actress Whoopi Goldberg ended up giving her thoughts on the matter while sitting down for an interview on The View, a US talk show.

Goldberg felt compelled to comment on the criticism Malia was facing and noted that the backlash was brutal.

“If she knows she’s an Obama, why do you care? Why do you care what she calls herself? If she wanted to call herself Jeanette MacDonald, she can be whoever the hell she wants to be!” Goldberg stressed.

She also made the point that although Malia was raised in one of the world’s most recognisable families, she has the freedom to pursue whatever she wants to do and shouldn’t be chastised for doing so.

“I don’t understand why people need to crush other people’s dreams. You know, when people do that to you, it crushes you. Can you stop?!” she said.