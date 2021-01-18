Maggi explains why 2-minute noodles in NZ are 3-minute noodles in the UK

A tweet this month raised the question - now the company has explained. Photo / Twitter

Why are "2 minute noodles" called "3 minute noodles" in the UK?

That's the question a London-based Kiwi comedian posted in a tweet last week, which has since gone viral.

"In New Zealand, 3 minute noodles are called 2 minute noodles and I think this tells you everything you need to know about what happened with the UK Covid-19 response," New Zealand-born comedian Alice Brine posted.

The tweet sparked debate on social media, with people offering their own theories about what could possibly justify the extra cooking time for the noodles in the UK.

"What the hell are 3 minute noodles," a Kiwi Twitter user replied, echoing the comments from other people down under.

"Surely they are pure mush after boiling for 50 per cent longer," the user added.

"We like our noodles medium-rare thanks," someone else replied.

The tweet also made it onto Reddit, where a user wondered whether New Zealand just prefers "crunchy noodles".

The screenshot was posted to the New Zealand sub-Reddit where users were quick to defend New Zealand's noodle cooking time.

"Brits and overcooking food. Name a more iconic duo," one person commented.

Others offered their own theories: "The UK has hard water (high in calcium/magnesium), which lowers the heat transfer capacity of the boiling water. As such, in the UK you need to boil everything for a bit longer," one person suggested.

"The noodles in the UK are probably made with slightly different ingredients that need a longer cook," someone else wondered.

So ... which one is it: Are New Zealand's "two minute noodles" too "al dente" or are British "three minute noodles" overcooked sludge?

Turns out, none of them. According to the brand responsible for manufacturing this diet staple, Maggi, the cooking times differ in the northern and southern hemisphere due to changes in the manufacturing process and the ingredients used.

"The reason for the variation between MAGGI 2 Minute noodles in Australia and New Zealand and MAGGI 3 Minute noodles in the UK comes down to a difference of manufacturing equipment and a slight variation in ingredients used," a Maggi spokesperson told the Herald.